Mark J. Levine Joins Texas-Based Corporate Law Firm Andrews Myers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mark J. Levine

Top Rated Litigator Sues Sanctuary City on Behalf of Texas Bus Company

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Andrews Myers – a full-service business law firm with offices in Houston, TX and Austin, TX – has announced the hiring of Mark J. Levine, a seasoned litigator who represents clients in both matters of employment and business litigation, as a shareholder. Levine joins Andrews Myers from a regional law practice where he was also a shareholder, after successfully teaming with the firm on several matters over the past decade. Hamed Moradi, an associate with employment law experience, follows Levine in the move to Andrews Myers.Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Levine has extensive experience representing employers against discrimination, harassment, and retaliation suits in Texas and throughout the United States. He defends overtime claims under the FLSA, and frequently prosecutes and defends cases involving theft of trade secrets and violations of noncompete and non-solicitation obligations. With the addition of Levine, the firm now features four employment attorneys who enjoy Board Certification in Employment Law.He is an experienced trial attorney with extensive jury trial and arbitration experience involving not only employment matters, but fiduciary duties, real estate transactions, executive compensation, and an array of other business litigation, many of which are national in focus.Of particular note is client Wynne Transportation, based in Irving, Texas. As part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star, the State of Texas asked Wynne Transportation to transport migrants to sanctuary cities such as Chicago and New York. To prevent entry of migrants, the City of Chicago enacted a purported traffic ordinance placing stringent limits on bus companies' abilities to transport passengers into Chicago. Earlier this month, Levine filed a federal suit on behalf of Wynne Transportation, with local counsel Christopher Esbrook of Esbrook PC, challenging the constitutionality of the ordinance, arguing it interferes with interstate commerce and violates well established precedent that immigration policy cannot be dictated by state or local government. Additionally, Andrews Myers is defending a group of motor coach carriers against a lawsuit filed by the Commissioner of the New York City Department of Social Services, seeking to have our clients pay more than $700 million for the alleged cost of caring for migrants who arrived in New York as part of Operation Lone Star. (Civil Action No. 1:24-cv-00326)About Andrews MyersFounded in 1990, Andrews Myers is a Texas-based business law firm with more than 50 attorneys, and offices located in Houston and Austin. Firm attorneys counsel on transactions, disputes and all business related issues, with a keen focus on the primary practice areas of construction, trials, real estate, corporate, energy, employment, finance and bankruptcy-creditors' rights. The firm plays an integral role on a wide range of projects, providing timely and cost-effective solutions to the most complex problems facing entrepreneurs and industry leaders throughout the state. For more information please visit .

Cynthia Birdwell

Andrews Myers

+1 713-850-4218

...