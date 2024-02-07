Rec2connect Foundation Receives $30,000 Grant From The Hartford

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Rec2Connect participant tries out the new adaptive climbing equipment provided through a grant from The Hartford. Photo by Shane McNicholas

Company surprises local youth athletes with custom-fit sports equipment

- Rec2Connect Executive Director Jen KnottCLEVELAND, OH, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rec2Connect Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Cleveland, Ohio was recently awarded a $30,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.The grant enabled the Rec2Connect Foundation, a member of the Move United member network, to host an American Canoe Association training as well as an adapted climbing training. They purchased adaptive sports equipment, including adaptive climbing harnesses, mechanical advantage systems, counterweight systems, gripping aids, swivels and helmets for their adapted climbing program, as well as kayaks and a trailer.The Hartford also surprised Jack Cummings and Sam Glowaski, two 17-year-old athletes who participate in Rec2Connect's adapted climbing program, with custom fit harnesses, shoes, and chalk bags. The climbers will use this gear for continued implementation of rock-climbing safety checks, communication, and learning climbing techniques and terminology.“The adaptive sports equipment purchased for Rec2Connect's adapted kayaking and adapted climbing programs is life changing for our participants and organization. It will enable participants to experience accessible and inclusive recreation opportunities on a weekly basis. For individuals with disabilities, equipment access and qualified, trained staff pose barriers to participating in exciting new recreation adventures. We are grateful for the support from The Hartford and Move United in helping us bring more adapted equipment to our programs,” said Executive Director, Jen Knott.Rec2Connect offers over 24 recurring recreation programs and served more than 13,000 individuals through recreation therapy programs in 2023. Individuals interested in volunteering with Rec2Connect or learning more about their programs are encouraged to visit .

Shuan Butcher

Move United

+1 2402682180

email us here