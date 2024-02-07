DJ KEPI Drops New Album 'Mutable Formulations': A Sonic Odyssey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mutable Formulations Album Cover

'Mutable Formulations': An immersive voyage into evolving soundscapes that blend pulsating rhythms with ethereal melodies, showcasing the artist's innovation.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tympanic Membrane is thrilled to announce the release of "Mutable Formulations," the latest album from the groundbreaking electronic music producer and DJ, DJ KEPI . It was released on 12/15/2023, this album marks a significant milestone in DJ KEPI's career, encapsulating his evolution as an artist and his further mastery over the electronic music genre."Mutable Formulations" is a testament to DJ KEPI's innovative spirit and his dedication to pushing the boundaries of electronic music. Comprising 20 tracks, the album weaves through a spectrum of soundscapes, from pulsating basslines and shimmering synths to intricate rhythms and ethereal vocals. Each track invites listeners into a unique auditory experience, showcasing DJ KEPI's skill in blending various musical elements to create a cohesive and immersive sound.DJ KEPI, known for his dynamic performances and eclectic sound, has once again outdone himself with "Mutable Formulations." The album reflects his exploration of change and transformation, both in life and music, embodying the concept that change is the only constant. Through his masterful production, DJ KEPI explores the theme of mutability, crafting sounds that morph and evolve, taking listeners on a journey through the ever-changing landscape of electronic music."Mutable Formulations" is not just an album; it's an experience. DJ KEPI has meticulously crafted each track to engage listeners, inviting them to explore the depths of their imagination and emotions. From the dancefloor-ready beats of "U Know Y" to the introspective melodies of "Booty Wop," the album offers something for every listener, regardless of their musical preferences.DJ KEPI said, "With 'Mutable Formulations,' I wanted to challenge myself and my listeners to think about the nature of change and how it shapes our lives and the music we love. This album represents a pivotal moment in my career, and I'm excited to share it with the world.""Mutable Formulations" will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify , Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Fans can download the album at his Bandcamp to ensure they are going to experience DJ KEPI's latest masterpiece.For more information about DJ KEPI and "Mutable Formulations," please visit or follow DJ KEPI on social media atAbout DJ KEPI:DJ KEPI is an acclaimed electronic music producer and DJ, known for his innovative sound and dynamic live performances. With a career spanning over 3 decades, DJ KEPI has released multiple albums and singles, captivating audiences worldwide. His music transcends genres, drawing inspiration from house, techno, and beyond, making him a pivotal figure in the electronic music scene.---DJ Kepi released an album titled“Mutable Formulations” in 2023. This album features 20 songs and is available on Spotify. DJ Kepi has been active on various labels, including AGR, Radda Records, DRD, 1980 Recordings, Inspirado Records, Mixmania Records, We Are Phonik, and Eternity Sounds. The album is a compilation of tracks released throughout the year, including some that didn't have individual releases.If you're a fan of DJ Kepi's work, I recommend checking out the album on Spotify for a diverse collection of electronic music! 🎧🎶

Move My Waistline