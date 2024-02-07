D.A. Candidate Nathan Hochman Announces Three New Key Endorsements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nathan Hochman, the leading candidate to replace George Gascon as Los Angeles County District Attorney, today announced three key new endorsements from influential leaders who are adding momentum to Hochman's campaign to restore public safety as L.A. County's next District Attorney.Steve Soboroff, a business leader who served two terms as Los Angeles Police Commissioner President; R. Rex Parris, the influential Mayor of Lancaster; and Stephen Larson, a former U.S. District Judge and highly successful prosecutor and criminal law attorney, have all endorsed Hochman's campaign for District Attorney.They join an impressive list of Hochman endorsements, including Steve Cooley, the former three-term District Attorney of Los Angeles County; and five former Los Angeles U.S. Attorneys who were appointed by Presidents from both political parties.“It is a great honor to receive these new endorsements from leaders like Steve Soboroff, Rex Parris and Stephen Larson,” Mr. Hochman said.“Their support is further evidence that the leaders of Los Angeles County, as well as the public, believe it's time for an independent prosecutor who will get politics out of the D.A.'s Office and fight every day to protect the public and seek justice for crime victims.”Mr. Soboroff said:“With his over 34 years of criminal justice experience as a successful federal prosecutor, a U.S. Assistant Attorney General, an L.A. City Ethics Commission President, defense attorney, and co-founder of the L.A. Sheriff's Foundation, I endorse Nathan Hochman to be the next L.A. County District Attorney. Nathan has a 360-degree view on how the criminal justice system works and how to fix it to bring back public safety to deal with our most pressing problems of rising crime, smash-and-grab robberies, fentanyl overdoses, and homelessness. He is the right person for the right job right now.”Mr. Parris said:“We need to replace our current D.A. in the upcoming election, and I endorse and support Nathan Hochman as the candidate who has the extensive criminal justice experience, the proven leadership experience, and the best chance to defeat Gascon. Nathan will hold criminals accountable for their actions, restore the D.A. Office's partnership with law enforcement, and re-establish that office's credibility and trust with victims and the public.”Mr. Larson said:“Having known and worked with Nathan for over 30 years, I can unequivocally attest to his unimpeachable integrity and outstanding professionalism. Nathan is the right person to lead Los Angeles County's law enforcement as its District Attorney, a position that requires the judgment, intellect, and commitment to justice that Nathan has consistently demonstrated throughout his accomplished career.”About Nathan Hochman:Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General and President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission, is the leading candidate to replace George Gascon as District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.'s Office. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit .

