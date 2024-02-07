Innovative DTC Ecommerce Brand Burst Acquired, Paving The Way For Continued Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We are proud to have played a role in this acquisition, which underscores Burst's position as a leader in the wellness industry. This partnership sets the stage for continued growth, and innovation” - Paul Vartanian, the experienced brokerTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Burst , a direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce brand known for its lineup of unique and invigorating vitamin diffusers, announces its recent acquisition, signaling a new chapter of expansion and innovation in the wellness industry. The acquisition, facilitated by leading business brokerage firm Website Closers , marks a significant milestone for Burst and its dedicated team.



Founded with a vision to revolutionize the wellness landscape, Burst has quickly emerged as a leader in providing customers with unique, plant-based solutions to enhance their daily routines. Burst's bestseller, the vitamin diffuser, has garnered widespread acclaim for its ability to elevate energy levels and invigorate the senses, offering users a revitalizing wellness experience unlike any other.



Burst's products contain no nicotine or drugs. Designed for adults seeking self-care, Burst diffusers harness the power of Vitamin B-12 and natural extracts, releasing aromatic mist to deliver the benefits of aromatherapy without any harmful additives.



Chris Vogelsberg, the visionary founder of Burst, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "This acquisition represents an exciting new chapter for Burst. From the outset, our mission has been to empower individuals to prioritize their well-being and embrace natural solutions for daily vitality. With Website Closers' support, we are poised to amplify our impact and reach even more customers seeking holistic wellness solutions."



Paul Vartanian, the experienced broker from Website Closers who facilitated the deal, commented, "Burst's commitment to innovation and customer-centricity has set them apart in the competitive eCommerce landscape. We are proud to have played a role in this acquisition, which underscores Burst's position as a leader in the wellness industry. This partnership sets the stage for continued growth, expansion, and innovation."



As Burst embarks on this new phase of growth and innovation, customers can anticipate an array of exciting developments and enhancements to the brand's product lineup. With a focus on quality, efficacy, and customer satisfaction, Burst remains committed to delivering premium wellness solutions that inspire healthier, more vibrant lives.



Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!



ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERS

As the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

