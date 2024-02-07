London-Based Dental Accessories Supplier Acquired In A Strategic Deal Facilitated By Website Closers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

- Karlo Dundic, seller of Dental AccessoriesTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dental Accessories, a leading provider of dental products and equipment, proudly announces its successful acquisition facilitated by Website Closers , the world's largest Technology and Internet-focused Business Brokerage. The terms of the deal weren't disclosed for privacy reasons, but it was confirmed by the owner that the listing was sold around the preferred asking price.Founded in 2018, Dental Accessories has swiftly carved a niche in the dental industry, offering top-tier products, prompt delivery, and unparalleled customer service. The company's commitment to quality and affordability has earned it widespread acclaim among dental professionals worldwide."Dental Accessories has always been dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of our clients while maintaining the highest standards of excellence," stated Karlo Dundic, seller of Dental Accessories. "Our journey from a humble beginning in London to serving customers globally has been remarkable. We are excited about this new chapter and the opportunities it presents."Website Closers, renowned for its expertise in facilitating successful business acquisitions, played a pivotal role in orchestrating the sale. Mike Adams and Mike Freedman, brokers from the Digital Market Group of Website Closers, spearheaded the negotiations on the sell side, ensuring a seamless transition for Dental Accessories. According to them,“The transition of ownership marks a significant development in the dental care industry, highlighting the importance of strategic alliances to drive positive change and empowerment in the dental field. The acquisition also represents a strategic move for Dental Accessories, reinforcing its commitment to supporting dentists and oral professionals in providing the best care for their customers.”Tom Howard of the Cornerstone Team at Website Closers, representing Website Closers on the buy side, expressed confidence in the acquisition: "Dental Accessories represents a stellar opportunity in the dental products market. We are thrilled to have facilitated this transaction and look forward to seeing the company's continued success under new ownership."The acquisition marks a significant milestone for Dental Accessories, as it continues to expand its global footprint and uphold its commitment to excellence in dental care.As Dental Accessories embarks on a new chapter under the stewardship of its new owner, the future shines brightly for the rising company. With a shared commitment to quality, affordability, and exceptional customer service, this acquisition promises to contribute positively to the dental industry landscape in the upcoming years.Congratulations to all parties involved in this successful transaction!Florida Business Broker ContactMike Adamsbroker/digital-market-group540-921-7403...Mike Freedmanbroker/digital-market-group813-244-1691...Tom Howard, Cornerstone Team at Website Closers941-744-0492...ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

