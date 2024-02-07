Diamond Tao Releases Reveal Trailer For Operation Terra

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Operation Terra gets Reveal Trailer

GROSSETO, TUSCANY, ITALY, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Diamond Tao is excited to announce the release of a reveal trailer for its upcoming game Operation Terra.Operation Terra is a science fiction First Person Shooter/Role Playing Game hybrid. Lead mankind to its new Earth while fighting hideous robots and machines whose aim is to make it all impossible.Upgrade your weapons and gear with credits looted on the missions. Collect bonuses and power ups. Complete missions to unlock permanent bonuses in the base. Earn clearance to access new parts of the base. With procedurally generated levels and maps.Operation Terra will be available for PC and Mac in 2025.On Steam:Website:Press kit:

