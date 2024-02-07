Shikō Beauty Collective Announces It Will Carry NEMOHAMO Products

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Long only available in Japan, and coveted as one of the most potent skincare products on the market, NEMOHAMO is now being sold stateside through Shikō Beauty.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shikō Beauty Collective announces that it is now carrying NEMOHAMO Skincare products. Long only available in Japan, and coveted as one of the most potent skincare products on the market, NEMOHAMO is now being sold stateside through Shikō's specialized online Japanese Beauty product market.The Shikō Beauty Collective is excited to at long last unveil the revolutionary line of NEMOHAMO products in its US online store. NEMOHAMO is a trailblazing skincare brand rooted in whole plant and whole planet ideals. Using 100% natural derived ingredients, NEMOHAMO is clean beauty skincare designed not only to nurture your skin but also to honor and sustain our planet.At the core of NEMOHAMO'S philosophy is harnessing the remarkable potential of the entire ginseng plant, creating skincare that embodies transparency, sustainability, and efficacy. These values are in line with Shikō's holistic beauty philosophy of nourishing beautiful skin from the inside out.The Shikō Beauty Collective carefully selects Japanese beauty products tailored for the US market, embracing and honoring ancient Japanese beauty traditions infused with contemporary technological advancements. Comprising seasoned skincare professionals from leading cosmetic companies in Japan and the US, the Collective is dedicated to introducing J-beauty principles and culture to Western consumers with mindfulness and respect.Shiko's curation endeavors to spotlight uncomplicated and natural Japanese skincare offerings that boast established skin benefits. Their aim is to steer customers away from harsh synthetic chemicals, advocating instead for the Japanese philosophy that attaining beautiful skin stems from sustained health harmonized with nature's elements.NEMOHAMO products are perfectly attuned to these values, as NEMOHAMO sets an exceptional standard by utilizing every part of the ginseng plant - from roots to leaves, stems to flowers - in crafting their highly potent skincare solutions. Employing cutting-edge low-temperature vacuum extraction methods, they retain the integrity of ginseng's enzymes, vitamins, and minerals, ensuring maximum bioavailability in their entire range of skincare offerings. Notably, NEMOHAMO lotions boast an extraordinary feat; they contain no water, guaranteeing a concentrated, raw, and natural formula in every drop.At the heart of NEMOHAMO'S products lies ginsenoside, a powerful, steroid-like saponin unique to ginseng. Scientifically proven to enhance skin elasticity and hydration, this potent compound, along with an array of enzymes, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants present throughout the ginseng plant, revitalizes the skin, imparting a youthful and healthy glow.NEMOHAMO'S commitment to purity and sustainability begins with the cultivation of pesticide-free ginseng at their Tsushima Japan farm. This conscientious approach ensures that each product is infused with high concentrations of ginseng, maximizing its skin-revitalizing benefits.Ginseng is known to prevent water loss, maintaining skin's plumpness and suppleness, enhancing the ability of skin to retain moisture. In addition, by stimulating collagen production, ginseng enhances and improves skin's elasticity. Ginseng also promotes skin brightening by diminishing dark spots and hyperpigmentation, leading to a more even skin tone.But beyond providing world-class care for skin NEMOHAMO also provides care for the world itself. From the initial soil preparation in their organic ginseng farms to manufacturing facilities powered by 100% clean energy that supports disabled individuals, NEMOHAMO demonstrates an unwavering commitment to sustainability at every step. Their dedication extends to packaging, employing recycled materials and waste-reducing methods, ensuring that the journey from seed to bottle resonates with environmental consciousness.In an era where skincare transcends mere beauty, NEMOHAMO emerges as a beacon of mindful skincare, offering products that embrace the harmony of nature and skin health. With a focus on purity, sustainability, and the formidable power of ginseng, NEMOHAMO stands at the forefront of skincare innovation, redefining beauty through holistic and eco-conscious practices.Experience the transformative energy of ginseng with NEMOHAMO, where skincare meets a harmonious balance between nature's bounty and your skin's well-being. Embrace radiant, revitalized skin, knowing that every drop embodies the purity and vitality of the earth. NEMOHAMO invites you to join their journey towards skincare that not only enhances your beauty but also nurtures the planet we call home.

