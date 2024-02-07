Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Skimmer For Pools And Ponds (PDK-406)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better pool/pond skimmer for removing leaves, algae and other debris from the water," said an inventor, from

Pittsfield, Pa., "so I invented the ESSENTIAL SKIMMER FOR PONDS, SWIMMING POOLS & KOI PONDS. My design reduces hassle and strain, and it helps prevent the pool skimmer from becoming clogged."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved skimmer for pools and ponds. In doing so, it enables the user to easily remove algae, leaves, and other debris without breaking or allowing the items to fall back in the pond or pool. It also allows water to flow easily through the thin metal mesh while reducing drag and work effort. The invention features an efficient, effective and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of swimming pools as well as ponds.

