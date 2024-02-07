(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The global welding guns and torches market is expected to reach a value of $2.08 billion by 2028 from $1.5 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.60%

The global welding guns and torches market is characterized by intense competition among key players vying for market share and consumer preference. Leading companies such as ESAB, Fronius International, Illinois Tool Works, Lincoln Electric, and Panasonic Connect dominate the industry, leveraging their extensive distribution networks, established brand recognition, and marketing expertise. These industry giants continually innovate, investing in research and development to create more efficient and sustainable welding accessories, thus maintaining a competitive edge.

Alongside these major players, regional companies also play a significant role, catering to niche industries or specific regional demands with tailored welding solutions. Continuous innovation drives growth and competition in the industry, with companies striving to develop more precise and efficient welding tools.

The Asia Pacific region emerged as the dominant market for welding guns and torches in 2022, accounting for over 37% of global revenue. This strong presence is fueled by robust demand from manufacturing powerhouses like India, China, and Japan. Furthermore, countries like Australia and Thailand are expected to witness significant growth due to increasing adoption of robotics and automation, coupled with extensive infrastructure projects driving demand for welding equipment. The anticipated growth in the APAC region underscores its importance as a key market for welding guns and torches in the global landscape.

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Advancement in Welding Processes

Advanced welding processes are a significant phenomenon driving the growth of the welding guns and torches market. Innovative techniques offer enhanced precision, efficiency, and quality in joining materials, meeting the evolving demands of industries across various sectors. As traditional welding methods evolve, these advanced processes showcase their potential to revolutionize the field, creating new opportunities for manufacturers of welding guns and torches to grow and expand, thus helping the market grow.

Automation in the Welding History

The trend of automation in the welding industry, particularly with the emergence of welding cobots (collaborative robots) and welding drones, holds substantial potential to drive the growth of the welding guns and torches market. Automation revolutionizes welding processes by enhancing efficiency, precision, and safety, directly translating into increased demand for advanced equipment.

Automation in welding, enabled by welding cobots and drones, significantly increases efficiency and productivity. Welding cobots can work alongside human operators, assisting with tasks that require high precision and repetitive motions.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Competition From Substitutes

Competition from substitutes poses a significant challenge for the welding guns and torches market. While welding is a widely used joining method, it faces competition from alternatives like adhesive bonding, fastening techniques, and advanced materials such as composites. These substitutes offer unique advantages in certain applications, potentially impacting the demand for welding guns and torches, especially in specific industries.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY TYPE

The global welding guns and torches market is highly diverse and segmented, with various types of equipment tailored to different welding processes. These segments play a crucial role in meeting the specific needs of industries and applications, ranging from heavy manufacturing to precision electronics. MIG is the dominating type, with shares over 34%. MIG welding's reputation for versatility, speed, and ease of use positions it as a favored choice for seasoned welders and those new to the field.

Segmentation by Type

INSIGHTS BY COOLING METHOD

The global welding guns and torches market is a diverse landscape where the choice of cooling method is pivotal in optimizing welding performance and ensuring equipment longevity. Two prominent cooling methods in this market are gas and water-cooled systems, each with distinct advantages and applications. The cooling by gas category holds a significant share and is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the convenience it allows. The applications of gas-cooled torches span a spectrum of welding processes, ranging from light fabrication tasks to critical maintenance and repair operations.

INSIGHTS BY FUNCTIONALITY

The global welding guns and torches market by functionality is segregated into three heads: manual, semi-automatic, and robotic. Manual welding guns and torches hold a dominating share of the industry. Manual welding guns and torches are vital components within the welding industry, offering welders the power of hands-on control and precision across diverse applications. Several regions are poised to emerge as substantial catalysts for demand in manual welding guns and torches, their trajectory influenced by their industrial framework and the unique requisites of their key sectors.

INSIGHTS BY END USERS

The welding guns and torches are used in almost all the major industries, such as heavy fabrication and construction being the most common. Heavy fabrication holds the highest share of the global welding guns and torches market, owing to the constant usage of welding in the industry. The construction of large buildings, bridges, and other infrastructure projects requires heavy fabrication. Welding guns and torches are essential for creating strong and durable joints in structural components. For instance, skyscrapers and bridges require precision welding to ensure the safety and integrity of the final structures.

Moreover, heavy fabrication is crucial in the energy sector for constructing power plants, including nuclear, fossil fuel, and renewable energy facilities. It is followed by automotive, transportation, construction, energy, defense, and aerospace. The defense and aerospace industry is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of over 6% due to passenger traffic returning to pre-pandemic levels and geopolitics elevated risks.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

The choice between direct and indirect channels depends on various factors, including the manufacturer's marketing strategy, the distribution scale, and the end-users' specific needs. Both channels make welding equipment available to industries and businesses worldwide. However, the direct channel holds a dominating share in the welding guns and torches market. The absence of intermediaries streamlines the distribution process, reduces costs, and enhances logistical efficiency. In contrast, the indirect channel has the remaining share, which is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.



