Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Sofa With Warming & Cooling Features (PLB-280)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to adjust, regulate, and control the temperature when relaxing on the sofa," said an inventor, from Vineland,

N.J., "so I invented the WARMER SOFA. My convenient design ensures that the user is always a comfortable temperature."

The invention provides an improved design for a sofa. In doing so, it offers convenient warming or cooling features. As a result, it increases comfort and it eliminates the need to use a blanket, heating pad, fan, etc. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-PLB-280, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp