GOLDBERGS FINE FOODS SPREADS THE BAGEL LOVE THIS VALENTINE's DAY WITH HEART SHAPED BAGELS

MARIETTA, GA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- February is the Month of Love and Goldbergs Fine Foods , the iconic New York-style deli and restaurant, is celebrating with all their hearts. National Bagel & Lox Day is Friday, February 9, 2024, and all participating Goldbergs locations are offering the Nova Special for only $6.99. The love spreads into Valentine's Day with the Lovers Dozen Bagels, available only on February 14. This uniquely special offer features 14 handcrafted, heart-shaped bagels paired with your choice of dreamy cream cheeses, creating a perfect symphony of flavors. Both offers are available for a limited time and while supplies last.“This Valentine's Day, we encourage you to go beyond the traditional chocolates and share the love with your family and friends with our Lovers Dozen heart-shaped bagels,” said Bradley Saxe, Co-Chief Executive Officer for Goldbergs Group.“Designed for true bagel lovers, our special-edition platter is sure to delight with our broad selection of handcrafted bagels and tasty cream cheese.”The Lovers Dozen Bagels features 14 heart-shaped bagels to boost up the bagel love. The bagel options include Asiago Cheese, Blueberry, Cinnamon Raisin, Egg, Everything, Plain, and more. Each Lover's Dozen also includes a pound of cream cheese. Select from Plain, Strawberry and Cream, Chipotle Avocado, Cinnamon Raisin, Chive, or Veggie Cream Cheese. The platter is available for $24.99.Pre-order your Lovers Dozen Bagels here. Available while supplies last for pick-up only.The $6.99 Nova Special offer is available only on National Lox & Bagel Day, February 9. Order in-restaurant or for pickup via the Goldbergs Fine Foods app. Limit one per customer.Goldbergs offers dine-in, pickup, delivery, and catering. You can also get your Goldbergs favorites shipped directly to you through Goldbelly.For more information, visit or follow them on Facebook @GoldbergsBagels or Instagram @GoldbergsFineFoods. Download the Goldbergs Fine Foods app via Google Play or the App Store and receive 10% off your first mobile order.About Goldbergs GroupGoldbergs Group is headquartered in Marietta, GA. For more than 50 years, the company has specialized in restaurant operations, customer service, and premium food production. Their subsidiaries include Goldbergs Concessions, Goldbergs Fine Foods, Braves All Star Grill, Mainline Foods, Mainline Aviation, Goldway Construction, and Goldbergs Commissary.

