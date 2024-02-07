The Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market Is Expected Exhibit Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers From 2024 To 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

the nuclear medicine diagnostics market size is anticipated to achieve $11.31 billion in 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%.

The expansion of the nuclear medicine diagnostics market is attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer cases. The North America region is anticipated to dominate the nuclear medicine diagnostics market share. Key players in the nuclear medicine diagnostics market include Siemens AG, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Novartis AG, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., and Perkin Elmer Inc.

Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market Segments

By Type: SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals, PET Radiopharmaceuticals

By Application: Cardiology, Thyroid, Neurology, Oncology, Other Applications

By End-User: Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes

By Geography: The global nuclear medicine diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nuclear medicine uses radioactive substances inside the body to diagnose illnesses or to target and remove diseased or damaged organs and tissue (for treatment). Nuclear medicine includes the use of radioactive drugs for research, therapeutic, and diagnostic purposes. Radioactive tracers are used in diagnostic nuclear medicine to visualize and/or measure the overall or local function of an organ.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

