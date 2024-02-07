Leading Digital Marketing Agency Acquired In Landmark Deal Facilitated By Website Closers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

- Mike Adams and Mike Freedman, the experienced brokersTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Daybreak , a leading Digital Marketing Agency specializing in services for eCommerce operators in the Natural Foods, CPG, and Lifestyle Brands sectors, has been acquired in a landmark transaction facilitated by Website Closers , the world's largest Technology and Internet-focused Business Brokerage. The acquisition marks a significant milestone for Daybreak and represents a strategic move to further expand its reach and capabilities in the digital marketing landscape.Daybreak has carved a niche for itself by providing a comprehensive suite of monthly services tailored to the unique needs of eCommerce businesses. From email marketing, growth strategies, Amazon management services, and search engine marketing, Daybreak has been at the forefront of delivering effective digital marketing solutions to its diverse clientele."We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Daybreak," said Leon Lewis, the founder of Daybreak. "Our journey has been about empowering eCommerce operators with the tools and strategies they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape. This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our dedication to driving success for our clients."Daybreak's success lies in its ability to offer high-quality digital marketing services at affordable prices, making them accessible to businesses of all sizes without compromising on value. Their client roster includes some of the most prominent names in the natural food, CPG, and lifestyle categories, a testament to their expertise and effectiveness in delivering results."We are excited to join forces with Daybreak," said Mike Adams and Mike Freedman, the experienced brokers from Website Closers' Digital Marketing Group who facilitated the sale. "Daybreak's reputation for excellence and commitment to client satisfaction aligns perfectly with our vision, and we are confident that together, we will continue to drive innovation and success in the digital marketing space."As Daybreak transitions into this new phase, clients can expect to receive the same level of dedication and expertise that they have come to rely on, with a renewed focus on driving growth and delivering exceptional results.Congratulations to all parties involved in this meaningful and successful transaction!Tampa Fl Business Broker ContactMike Adamsbroker/digital-market-group540-921-7403...Mike Freedmanbroker/digital-market-group813-244-1691...ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Jason Guerrettaz

Website Closers

+1 800-251-1559

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube