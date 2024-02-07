Federal Hill Mortgage's Tammy Saul Honored With Prestigious Speed To Close Award By United Wholesale Mortgage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Federal Hill Mortgage, the Baltimore-based mortgage brokerage renowned for its customer-focused approach and innovative mortgage solutions, proudly announces that its owner and lead mortgage originator, Tammy Saul, has been awarded the prestigious "Speed To Close" award for 2023 by United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the nation's leading wholesale mortgage lender.This distinguished honor recognizes Tammy Saul's exceptional ability to streamline the mortgage process, ensuring swift and efficient closings for her clients. Saul's dedication to leveraging the latest in mortgage technology and her unwavering commitment to client service have set her apart in a highly competitive field, exemplifying the qualities that UWM celebrates with this award."Receiving the 'Speed To Close' award from United Wholesale Mortgage is not only a tremendous honor for me but also a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Federal Hill Mortgage," said Tammy Saul. "Our mission has always been to make the mortgage process as seamless and stress-free as possible for our clients. This recognition reinforces our commitment to excellence and innovation in the mortgage industry."UWM's "Speed To Close" award is presented annually to mortgage professionals who demonstrate outstanding efficiency and effectiveness in the mortgage origination process. Criteria for the award include the utilization of UWM's cutting-edge technology, overall loan volume, and the quality of customer service provided.Under Tammy Saul's leadership, Federal Hill Mortgage has become a trusted name in the Baltimore area and beyond, helping countless individuals and families achieve their dreams of homeownership. This latest accolade from UWM adds to a growing list of recognitions for Saul and her team, underscoring their role as industry leaders in mortgage origination.For more information about Federal Hill Mortgage and the services offered, visitAbout Federal Hill MortgageFederal Hill Mortgage is a leading mortgage brokerage based in Baltimore, Maryland, specializing in providing personalized mortgage solutions to meet the unique needs of each client. With a focus on customer service, efficiency, and innovation, Federal Hill Mortgage has established itself as a trusted partner for homebuyers and homeowners alike.About United Wholesale MortgageUnited Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) is the #1 wholesale lender in the United States, providing a wide range of mortgage products and innovative technology solutions to independent mortgage brokers nationwide. UWM is committed to promoting efficiency, transparency, and client service in the mortgage industry.

