Tribe To Open Doors Of Its New Portsmouth Health Clinic For Marginalized Individuals

Fishing Point Healthcare's Portsmouth clinic offers primary care services and an onsite patient pharmacy.

A second phase of construction will expand the primary care facility to include dentistry, physical therapy, radiology and a lab.

The Nansemond Indian Nation launched Fishing Point Healthcare to provide world-class health services for disadvantaged populations.

- David "Black Feather" DarlingPORTSMOUTH, VA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Nansemond Indian Nation announced it will open its new Fishing Point Healthcare community health clinic and pharmacy on February 12 to serve Medicaid patients and Indigenous Americans.“It is with great honor and pride to announce the opening date of Fishing Point Healthcare's Portsmouth Clinic,” says Keith F. Anderson, Chief of the Nansemond Indian Nation, a First-Contact Tribe.“With community health care being one of the most important concerns for the tribe, we took on this phenomenal endeavor with a mission to be the premier provider of comprehensive health care services in the Hampton Roads area for those most in need of access to quality, consistent health care.”The clinic, located at 2929 London Blvd. in Portsmouth, Va., welcomes all individuals and families who carry Medicaid. This is a unique dynamic in that Fishing Point Healthcare services are available to diverse populations across the region - and not exclusive to Nansemond tribal members.David“Black Feather” Darling, a Nansemond Indian Nation councilmember and Fishing Point Healthcare Board Member, adds,“Embracing our tribal sovereignty empowers us not only to extend world-class medical care to our tribal citizens but also to expand our legacy of guardianship over our community. This commitment to care and dignity is deeply woven into our culture, a tradition that predates and even supported the first settlers in this region.”Current services include primary medical care and an onsite patient pharmacy. A second construction phase will add an onsite lab, radiology, physical therapy and dentistry for a convenient, all-in-one stop. The onsite lab and pharmacy will be available to patients who have a primary care provider within Fishing Point Healthcare. Phase 2 is expected to open in June.The clinic will accept Medicaid patients as well as Indigenous Americans.“It's incredible to be able to offer this exceptional health care experience to people who have very few options,” says Lance Johnson, clinic director.“Folks on Medicaid have difficulty finding health providers willing to take them on as patients. E.R. care should be a last resort, not the first go-to.”A grand opening event will be announced on completion of Phase 2. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, please call 757-861-9010 or visit .###About the Nansemond Indian NationThe Nansemond Indian Nation are the Indigenous people of the Nansemond River, a 20-mile long tributary of the James River in Virginia. Their settlements spanned both sides of the river, where they harvested oysters, hunted and farmed until European immigrants drove them from their land in the 1600s. The tribe was officially recognized by the Commonwealth of Virginia on February 20, 1985, and received federal recognition in 2018. The Nansemond Nation's tribal headquarters are currently located on approximately 5 acres in Suffolk County, Va.About Fishing Point HealthcareFishing Point Healthcare is a multifaceted health services provider founded by the Nansemond Indian Nation in 2023. The organization began with in-home skilled health & personal care for Medicaid patients throughout Hampton Roads, and has grown to include a state-of-the art primary care medical clinic with an onsite pharmacy in Portsmouth, behavioral health services and a substance recovery program. Fishing Point Healthcare was founded in 2023 by the Nansemond Indian Nation to provide excellent health care to traditionally underserved individuals in the greater Hampton Roads community.“Nansemond” translates to“fishing point,” the organization's namesake.

