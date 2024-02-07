Cong Will Split In A Month After PM Modi Assumes Power For Third Time: Bommai

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 7 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the Congress will split up within a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi retains power for the third consecutive time following the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He said this while addressing a rally organised here by the BJP to protest against the failures of the Siddaramaiah-led government on "all fronts".

He said that "no government in the past has played a drama like the incumbent government".

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was trying to save his position by flouting all ideologies and philosophy," the former CM said.

Bommai said no development work was taken up while the distribution of the drought relief money to farmers was also not done.

"With what morality the CM and his team were protesting in Delhi. They should be ashamed of themselves," he said, adding: "In fact, Karnataka has received more than Rs 2 lakh crore from the NDA government."

Bommai further said: "They have emptied the Treasury and staged dharna in Delhi to mislead people. The CM has no moral right to protest. The Congress leaders have insulted even Mahatma Gandhi by having his picture in the advertisement for their Delhi agitation. The entire Vidhana Soudha was empty, and the government had gone missing."

