Inventhelp Inventor Develops Audible Reminder Device (PDK-394)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple device that would remind the user as to why they were going to a certain room," said an inventor, from New Castle, Pa., "so I invented the MEMORY MATE. My design helps reduce the delays and frustration with not remembering if an individual gets distracted or forgets."

The invention provides an audible reminder to alert users to why they had gone to a room or location. In doing so, it helps eliminate the frustration associated with short term memory failure. As a result, it could save time and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, especially anyone over the age of 45. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-PDK-394, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp