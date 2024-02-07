At the kick-off, more than 60 women from across 12 states and 21 organizations met their mentoring peer groups, explored their

MBTI® profiles and networked as a cohort to lay the groundwork for their participation. These women have proven track records of professional success and are ready to take their careers to the next level in the

Percepta program. Women who are selected to participate are emerging leaders learning to think broadly, manage others and make conscious choices.

Pathbuilders Percepta® Developing the Next Generation of Leaders for 20 years

Josalyn Patterson with Assurant's Customer & Employee Success team said that "Every encounter starting with the interview process has been engaging and thought-provoking, opening my mind to possibilities I hadn't considered regarding who I am as a leader and my career development. I find myself looking forward to every session to see how I will be challenged to stretch my boundaries. Eagerly anticipating what comes next!"

Over the course of the six-month program, Percepta Mentees learn from subject matter experts and seasoned corporate leaders as they explore an array of topics such as managing their personal brands, giving and receiving feedback, and building credibility and influence.

Percepta Mentors are directors and vice presidents with diverse professional backgrounds and experiences. Many of the women who volunteer to serve as Mentors are graduates of

Pathbuilders' Achieva® program, a year-long one-on-one mentoring program that positions mid-level female leaders for senior leadership responsibilities in their organizations. These women value the mentoring experience and want to give back to those who are following behind them.

"Pathbuilders Percepta is a game-changer for young professional women who are stepping ahead in their careers," said Jacqui Caffey, Senior Consultant, Corporate Human Resources and DEI, Global Payments. "It provides a safe and supportive community, a network of Mentors, and the resources needed to excel in their roles. I am truly privileged to mentor these women and contribute to their professional, personal and social growth."

Percepta Mentees are thoughtfully matched with one or two peers who have similar developmental needs and are facing the same issues. A Mentor is then selected, someone who is well- positioned to help the

Mentees reach their goals. This group setting creates a safe, open environment where

Mentees can discuss their goals and issues, positioning them for success in their organizations.

"We interview hundreds of women each year and see firsthand the challenges of today's complex business world, and we recognize that it's a tough time to be learning to manage," said Helene Lollis, president and chief executive officer of Pathbuilders. "It's inspiring to see so many organizations invest in their female talent and give these women the opportunity to make a real impact."



Pathbuilders is delighted to partner with these organizations to develop their female talent in the 31st Percepta cohort: