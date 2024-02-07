Toll Brothers Announces Opening Of Iron Creek At North End In Charlotte, North Carolina

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Iron Creek at North End, a new townhome community located in Charlotte, North Carolina. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center and tour the professionally decorated model home located at 547 West Tremont Avenue in Charlotte.



Iron Creek at North End will include 83 luxury four-story townhomes with rooftop terraces and two-car garages. Home designs range from 1,690 to 2,077+ square feet and feature spacious living areas, versatile loft spaces, an outdoor deck, and primary bedroom suites with large walk-in closets. Quick move-in homes are available in the community with Designer Appointed Features curated by professional Toll Brothers Design Consultants. Home pricing starts in the mid-$500,000s.





“We are thrilled to unveil Iron Creek at North End, a community that showcases our steadfast commitment to redefined luxury living in Charlotte,” said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte, North Carolina.“Our four-story townhome designs, featuring sought-after rooftop terraces and two-car garages, offer our home buyers unparalleled comfort and style.”

Homeowners at Iron Creek at North End will enjoy low-maintenance living nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, including Camp North End, the AvidXchange Music Factory, Uptown Charlotte, and more. Abundant parks, green spaces, scenic biking and walking trails are also nearby.

Major highways including Interstates 77, 277, and 85 are accessible from Iron Creek at North End, offering homeowners convenient access to neighboring communities such as South End, Noda, and Plaza Midwood.

For more information on Iron Creek at North End and Toll Brothers communities in the Charlotte area, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers/NorthCarolina.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2023 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers .

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

