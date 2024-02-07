Icelandair: Nomination Committee’S Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Icelandair Group's Nomination Committee proposes that the following candidates, listed in alphabetical order, will be elected to the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group hf. on the Company's Annual General Meeting on 7 March 2024:

Guðmundur Hafsteinsson

John F. Thomas

Matthew Evans

Nina Jonsson

Svafa Grönfeldt

Enclosed is the Nomination Committee's Report for the Annual General Meeting on the proposal and the work of the Committee.

Further information:

Ari Guðjónsson, General Counsel and the Secretary of the Nomination Committee

