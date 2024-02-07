Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 5 February 2024 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 62.6 pence per share.

