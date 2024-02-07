Ocaquatics Swim School Celebrates 30 Years Of Safer Swimmers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Miami-based Swim School Commemorates Three Decades of Commitment to Water Safety and Service

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Miami-based Ocaquatics Swim School invites the community to its birthday party to celebrate 30 years of water safety instruction and positive impact for people and the planet. On Sunday, February 25 from 2-5pm, swimmers and team members will gather for free family- and environmentally-friendly fun. Activities include sharing water safety tips, a bounce house, and more. Miami-Dade County and the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center (Arsht-Rock), will bring their“Pod”, a mobile resource that is providing education on climate change, resilience and sustainability. They will also give free vegetable seedlings to all who attend to start their own garden at home. Baptist Health will also join the festivities to provide free wellness checkups. And finally, several non-profit organizations like Clean Miami Beach, Blue Missions, Blue Scholars, and MORAES South Florida will be in attendance to educate the community about the sustainability work they do. Collectively, these stewardship groups work with the community to provide access to clean water and care for our marine and land environment. Join the fun at the Ocaquatics' Eureka location from 2 - 5 PM at 11101 SW 176 Street, Miami, FL 33157.Ocaquatics has a lot to celebrate. They are commemorating three decades of water safety instruction that creates safer swimmers in our Miami community. Ocaquatics is again recognized as a“Top Workplace” in South Florida. They continually invest in their surrounding community with participation in activities like beach cleanups and free water safety education. Ocaquatics also maintains Certified B Corporation® Status, and is the first swim school in history to secure the prestigious designation.“Not only do we get to teach a lifesaving skill, but we also get to use our business as a force for good to benefit our families, our team, our community and our planet.” said Miren Oca, Founder and Director of Ocaquatics.“We are different and we make a difference. We invite the Miami community to join us as we strive to be the change we wish to see and make an impact together.”View images hereABOUT OCAQUATICSOcaquatics was founded in 1994 with the mission to teach families to love swimming and become safer, more comfortable, and more responsible in, on, and around the water. They share a commitment to their team members to help them grow within a framework of social and environmental responsibility, so that they grow the school in a sustainable way and make a difference in their community. The company teaches all ages, from infants to adults, across 5 indoor, warm water locations around Miami. To learn more, visitABOUT B CORPORATIONSCertified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement of people using business as a force for good. They meet the highest standards of overall social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability and aspire to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. There are more than 8,000 Certified B Corporations in over 162 industries and 95 countries with 1 unifying goal – to redefine success in business. To learn more, visit

