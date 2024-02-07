PSYCHOLOGIST AND RELATIONSHIP EXPERT DR. ERICA HOLMES GIVES COUPLES 180 WAYS TO LOVE YOUR LOVER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As couples are making romantic plans for Valentine's Day, psychologist and relationship expert Dr. Erica Holmes offers 180 ways to make love last a lifetime.

In her latest book,“Intimacy ≠ Sex: 180 Activities to Help Couples Connect,” psychologist and relationship expert Dr. Erica Holmes gives advice on establishing intimacy in a person's relationship to keep the connection alive.

- Dr. Erica HolmesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LOS ANGELES – As couples are making romantic plans for Valentine's Day, psychologist and relationship expert Dr. Erica Holmes offers 180 ways to make the love last a lifetime. In her latest book,“Intimacy ≠ Sex : 180 Activities to Help Couples Connect,” (Over North Publishing; on sale July 23, 2024; ISBN-10:1733232044 and ISBN-13:978-1733232043; 196 pages; $20.95), Dr. Holmes gives advice on establishing intimacy in a person's relationship to keep the connection alive. She is a licensed psychologist and media savvy clinician, specializing in matters of the head (mental health) AND the heart (marriage and relationships). The third book in Dr. Holmes series of relationship books,“Intimacy ≠ Sex” provides inspirational and practical tips to help couples forge a path back toward relational vitality.“Sometimes, when people talk about their sex lives, they may use the terms, sex and intimacy, interchangeably,” explained Dr. Holmes.“Sex is one type of intimacy, like a car is one type of transportation. If your only form of transportation is a car, you'll never make it to the Caribbean, and if your only form of intimacy is sex, you'll never experience the fullness of a healthy, sustained and fulfilling romantic relationship."According to Dr. Holmes, so many partners underestimate the power and necessity of nurturing different kinds of intimacy in their relationships, and turn to sex as a path for all aspects of a connection. As they soon learn, a relationship that does not foster dimensional aspects of intimacy can often feel flat or lopsided, and the sex that once brought the couple together can feel lackluster or unavailable. Many couples then find themselves lost for ways to try to reignite the spark that once was. When couples feel stuck, it can feel near impossible to generate new ideas for connection.Celebrities and everyday people breakup, stray or divorce because the connection fizzles. Let's face it, we all have #RelationshipGoals. Whether it's former First Lady Michelle and President Barack Obama; Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle or Beyonce' and Jay-Z, everyone hopes to find“Mr.” or“Ms.” to live happily ever.“Intimacy ≠ Sex” proposes practical tips to fuel the flame of renewed intimacy that can be the glue to help relationships stick.“Intimacy ≠ Sex” is not just a book: it is a lifestyle. Regardless of the stage of a person's relationship, getting pass the honeymoon and cultivating deeper connections can help enhance one's experience and fulfillment. Sex might be what initially attracts an individual to a potential mate, but sex is not the long-term glue that will keep a couple together. Dr. Holmes said connecting with your partner as a whole person is the key to having lasting love and commitment.The pages of“Intimacy ≠ Sex” are filled with 180 activities designed to help foster closeness in the six domains of intimacy. Whether you have five minutes or 24 hours,“Intimacy ≠ Sex” can help a person prioritize his/her/their relationship to make every day feel like a Valentine's Day.“Intimacy ≠ Sex” is available on Amazon.ABOUT DR. ERICA HOLMES | clinical psychologist, educator, author, speaker, and consultantDr. Erica Holmes is a licensed clinical psychologist, educator, author, speaker, and consultant who values knowledge, authenticity, and empowerment. She serves as the executive director of Champion Counseling Center; the associate program chair and director of the Psychological Trauma Studies Specialization for the master's degree in Psychology program at Antioch University Los Angeles; as well as the founder of her practice – that is, HOMMs Consulting, providing psychotherapy and counseling, training and consultation, education and research services to individuals and organizations for more than 25 years.Her books,“Dating with Purpose (DWP): A Single Woman's Guide to Escaping No Man's Land,”“Before the Broom: A Premarital Workbook for Dating, Engaged and Newly Married African American Couples” and her most recent release,“Intimacy ≠ Sex: 180 Activities to Help Couples Connect” have been met with great enthusiasm and positive reviews. Her first textbook,“Black Couples Therapy: Clinical Theory and Practice,” published by Cambridge University Press in August 2023 has been extremely well received by the psychological community.Dr. Holmes is an American Psychological Association Minority Fellow and past board member for the Los Angeles chapter of the Association of Black Psychologist. She is also a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated.For more information about Dr. Holmes, visit .LET'S SOCIALIZE:Find me on the web:Friend me on Facebook:Follow me on Instagram: @ItsDocEricaFollow me on LinkedIn:

