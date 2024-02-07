CEO Connection Opens Registration For Its 2024 Two-Day Solutions-Based Convention

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SYOSSET, NEW YORK, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CEO Connection today opened registration for its solutions-focused, interactive two-day 2024 Mid-Market Convention opened to business and civic leaders from around the country.The conference is taking place October 28 – 29 at the Mohegan Sun Resort in Uncasville, Conn. The convention features two days of small, interactive discussions where participants to co-create solutions to a wide variety of issues, including:- CEOC Board Connection Network: Find a board seat- Strategy for Growth: How to achieve and manage explosive growth- Company Transformations: What to do when you have to do it- Healthcare: Provide better healthcare; reduce your costs.- CEOC Angel Investor Network: Find innovation; mentor entrepreneurs- CEOC Mental Health Connection: Access when you need it most- Talent Management: Recruit, develop, and retain your people“We only convene CEOs to accomplish things. There are no speeches, no death by PowerPoint and there's absolutely no selling,” said Kenneth Beck, CEO of CEO Connection®.“We work together to create solutions to the common challenges we face... talk leads to action!”For more information visit CEO Connection Mid-Market Convention (mid-market-convention/ )To partner, go to mid-market-convention/ABOUT CEO CONNECTION:CEO Connection is the only membership organization in the world reserved exclusively for CEOs of Mid-Market companies with between $100 million and $3 billion in revenue. Designed to provide you with customized and personalized access to people, information, resources, and opportunities that will enhance your career, save you time, and make you money, CEOC connects you with the people you should meet, the resources you need, and solutions to the unique challenges you face! With more than 17,000 mid-market CEOs in our community, CEOC functions as a proactive peer network where the connections are made for you.For more information, visit CEO Connection ( )For media interviews, contact Neil Foote, Ascendant Group Branding, ..., 214.448.3765.

