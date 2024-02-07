17-Year-Old Lead Generation Company Acquired In A Strategic Deal Led By Website Closers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

- TJ Bains, the buyer of the companyTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get Leads Fast, a pioneering lead generation and web services company renowned for its innovative marketing practices and website design expertise, has been acquired in a strategic transaction facilitated by Website Closers . The acquisition represents a significant milestone for both parties and underscores their commitment to driving growth and innovation in the digital marketing landscape.For over 17 years, Get Leads Fast has been a trusted partner for businesses seeking to enhance their online presence and drive meaningful results. With a comprehensive suite of services including marketing practices, website design, lead generation, programming, hosting, and maintenance, Get Leads Fast has established itself as a market leader known for delivering reliable results and staying ahead of the competition."We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Get Leads Fast," said TJ Bains, the buyer of the company. "As a market leader in web services, Get Leads Fast has built a strong reputation for excellence and innovation. We are excited to leverage their expertise to drive growth and deliver even greater value to our clients."Under the leadership of Donald Marriot, the founder of Get Leads Fast, the company has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. With a focus on personalized service and targeted lead generation, Get Leads Fast has helped countless businesses reach their full potential online."This acquisition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at Get Leads Fast," said Donald Marriot, the seller of the company. "We have always been committed to providing our clients with the best possible service, and we are excited to see how this partnership will enable us to continue delivering exceptional results."Website Closers, the world's largest Technology and Internet-focused Business Brokerage, played a pivotal role in mediating the acquisition, ensuring a seamless transition for both the seller and the undisclosed buyer.Tom Howard, of the Cornerstone Team at Website Closers, spearheaded the deal and brought his wealth of experience to navigate the intricacies of the transaction. "I am pleased to have played a role in bringing together Get Leads Fast and its new ownership. This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity for both parties to capitalize on their respective strengths and drive continued success in the digital marketing space.", said Tom about the deal.As Get Leads Fast transitions into this new phase, clients can expect to receive the same level of expertise and dedication that they have come to rely on, with a renewed focus on innovation and growth.Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!Florida Business Broker ContactTom Howard, Cornerstone Team at Website Closers941-744-0492...ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Jason Guerrettaz

Website Closers

+1 800-251-1559

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube