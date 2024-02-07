Public Safety And Security Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Public Safety And Security Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's "Public Safety And Security Global Market Report 2024" provides extensive insights covering all aspects of the market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the public safety and security market is anticipated to attain a size of $1039.86 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%.

The expansion in the public safety and security market is attributed to the growing challenges of transnational and regional instability. The North America region is anticipated to dominate the public safety and security market share . Key players in the public safety and security market include Accenture Plc., AGT International, Atos SE, BAE Systems PLC, Cisco Systems Inc.

Public Safety And Security Market Segments

.By Component: Services, Solutions

.By Vertical: Homeland Security, Emergency Services, Critical Infrastructure Security, Transportation Systems, Other Verticals

.By Geography: The global public safety and security market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Public safety and security refer to providing safety, security, and welfare to citizens, communities, and organizations against cyber threats, terrorism, frauds, criminal activities, natural calamities, national and international terrorism, and other emergency disaster situations.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Public Safety And Security Market Trends And Strategies

4. Public Safety And Security Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Public Safety And Security Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

