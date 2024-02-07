Panther Coffee Opens Its Doors At The Shopify NYC Building

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Last Saturday, February 3rd, Panther Coffee , the renowned specialty coffee brand, opened the doors of their Pop-Up residency shop at the Shopify New York Retail Space located at 131 Greene Street, NYC. The official opening party welcomed hundreds of coffee lovers and neighbors, featuring a Latte Art Competition by ESOM , DJs, drinks, and bites.Panther Coffee aspires to become a destination for specialty coffee enthusiasts and a local hub for a diverse array of beverages and fresh bites. The residency aims to be an inspiring space for work, relaxation, and community connection, hosting events such as coffee tastings and collaborative initiatives.Besides the constant synergy between Miami and New York travelers, Panther Coffee's relationship with the Big Apple is not new, with the company establishing its first wholesale account in New York in 2010. The residency represents a long-anticipated opportunity for Panther Coffee to integrate more closely with the vibrant New York community.The menu at Panther Coffee Soho Shopify residency features a delightful selection of espresso-based beverages and pour-overs, showcasing a rotating roster of freshly roasted, world-class specialty coffees. The brand collaborates directly with talented and passionate coffee producers, ensuring a premium coffee experience for patrons."When we first started Panther Coffee in 2010 in Miami, some of our first wholesale roasting was for friends and clients in NYC. For that reason being in New York sharing our coffee feels almost like a homecoming to us. We could not be more excited and proud to open a shop in New York City." ⁃ Leticia and Joel PollockFollowing Panther Coffee's vision, the residency finds its home in the Shopify New York Retail Space, a multi-purpose location in the heart of SoHo. Shopify New York offers a comprehensive suite of resources, including workshops, networking opportunities, consulting services, and tools designed to empower small business owners and entrepreneurs.Regular operating hours for Panther Coffee Soho Shopify residency are Tuesday to Saturday, from 8 am to 5 pm.As a special opening promo, coffee lovers will be able to enjoy complimentary ready brew from Tuesday, February 6th to Saturday, February 10th.About Panther CoffeePanther Coffee was established in 2010 and specializes in sourcing small-batch roasting high-quality, and directly traded coffees. Minority-owned and directed, the team is diverse and dynamic with a mission to source, roast, and prepare the finest coffees in the world while creating a mutually beneficial transaction for all participants.Panther Coffee benefits from long-standing relationships with producers worldwide. These friends and colleagues possess generations of knowledge and passion, producing some of the best-tasting coffee anywhere.Their menu features some of the finest coffees from Brazil, Guatemala, Uganda, Colombia, Ethiopia, Nicaragua, Peru, Mexico, Haiti, and El Salvador - just to name a few.Panther Coffee has been recognized for its coffee quality through awards, nominations, and success in coffee competitions at the local, national, and international levels. They have also been featured in publications such as Food & Wine, Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Barista Magazine, and more.About ShopifyShopify is the leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in store and everywhere in between. Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Mattel, Gymshark, Heinz, FTD, Netflix, Kylie Cosmetics, SKIMS, Supreme, and many more. For more information, visit .

