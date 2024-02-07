               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Assam Rifles Seizes Large Cache Of Explosives In Mizoram; Two Held


2/7/2024 12:30:12 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, Feb 7 (IANS) The Assam Rifles has seized a large cache of explosives and bomb making materials in Mizoram and arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection with the case, officials said on Wednesday.

An Assam Rifles official said that acting on specific intelligence inputs, the paramilitary force jawans intercepted a Bolero car at the mobile vehicle check-post on Sangau Pankhua road in Lawngtlai district on Tuesday night.

Two persons, including a woman, were detained from the vehicle from which 150 kg explosives, 1,800 detonators and over 3 km long cordtex were recovered. The apprehended persons and the recovered items have been handed over to the police.

--IANS

sc/arm

MENAFN07022024000231011071ID1107823407

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search