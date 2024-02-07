Assam Rifles Seizes Large Cache Of Explosives In Mizoram; Two Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, Feb 7 (IANS) The Assam Rifles has seized a large cache of explosives and bomb making materials in Mizoram and arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection with the case, officials said on Wednesday.
An Assam Rifles official said that acting on specific intelligence inputs, the paramilitary force jawans intercepted a Bolero car at the mobile vehicle check-post on Sangau Pankhua road in Lawngtlai district on Tuesday night.
Two persons, including a woman, were detained from the vehicle from which 150 kg explosives, 1,800 detonators and over 3 km long cordtex were recovered. The apprehended persons and the recovered items have been handed over to the police.
