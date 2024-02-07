Wisconsin's Own Charlie Berens Launches Brandy To Punch Up Your Old Fashioned

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMBRIDGE, Wis., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Badger State is known for its love of brandy, and now, one of its own is entering the market with a new offering. Charlie Berens, Wisconsin native, comedian, and author of New York Times bestseller, The Midwest Survival Guide, is launching Berens Old Fashioned Brandy crafted in partnership with Dancing Goat Distillery of Cambridge, Wisconsin.

"Charlie Berens crafts a Wisconsin old fashioned using Berens Old Fashioned Brandy at Dancing Goat Distillery." - Photo by Jesse Chieffo

Continue Reading

Berens was inspired by his late Grandpa Bob, who regularly made appearances in his grandson's online videos, and according to Berens, was an embodiment of all things Wisconsin. "I wanted to make a brandy that my Grandpa Bob would like – strong, good quality, easy to drink, fits in a tackle box...you get the idea," said Berens.

Berens worked closely with the team at Dancing Goat Distillery to create a unique package and choose the perfect blend of brandy. The result is a flavorful 90-proof product that is ideal for crafting the beloved Wisconsin cocktail – the Old Fashioned.

"We designed the bottle to be square shaped, so it doesn't roll around on the boat," Berens said. "We also put a cork on this sucker, which means every bottle comes with a free bobber. Grandpa Bob loved a twofer."

Berens is no stranger to brandy or Wisconsin's state cocktail. His brandy old fashioned tutorial touted the use of brandy, claiming that to substitute whiskey means you're from Illinois – an affront to the Packers-loving Berens.

Berens Old Fashioned Brandy will be available exclusively in Wisconsin retail stores and restaurants starting this week. A 750-milliliter bottle of Berens Old Fashioned Brandy has a suggested retail price of $20-$25.

Visit BerensOldFashionedBrandy to locate Berens Old Fashioned Brandy in stores, or ask your favorite retailer to carry Berens Old Fashioned Brandy.

SOURCE Dancing Goat Distillery