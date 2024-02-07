SKAMANIA LODGE REDEFINES OUTDOOR HOSPITALITY WITH UNVEILING OF LUXURIOUS GLAMPING EXPERIENCE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STEVENSON, Wash., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skamania Lodge, nestled in the heart of the Columbia River Gorge, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated glamping experience, inviting guests to immerse themselves in nature without compromising on luxury and comfort. The new offering, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Pacific Northwest, redefines outdoor hospitality and allows guests to reconnect with nature in style and is the latest in the burgeoning offerings of the Skamania Lodge's Treehouse Village.

Glamping at Skamania Lodge.

In an era where travelers seek authentic and unique experiences, Skamania Lodge's glamping promises an extraordinary getaway. The glamping accommodations, thoughtfully designed and meticulously curated, blend the charm of camping with the sophistication of a first-class resort. Each tent exudes rustic elegance and provides a serene retreat for those seeking an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

"We can't wait to introduce our luxurious glamping experience, catering to the growing demand for immersive outdoor stays that offer both adventure and comfort," said Jack Hansen, Director of Sales & Marketing at Skamania Lodge. "The glamping experience allows guests to unwind in nature while enjoying the unparalleled amenities and services synonymous with Skamania Lodge."

Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast, road warrior, local explorer or prefer a luxe oasis, Skamania's glamping tents are a magical experience for all five senses. You'll wake up to breathtaking Cascade Mountain Range views, fresh air, sweet birdsong, and rushing rivers. You'll unwind at night swapping stories about the day by the fire with hot chocolate, s'mores, and a cozy Pendleton blanket, before letting the calm of the forest rock you to sleep. During daylight hours, lean on nature to help you recharge and reconnect, whether through an active outdoor excursion, instructor-led yoga, meditation, forest bathing, or with a glass of wine and a good book. Experience life from a different point of view, gain a new perspective, remember not to sweat the small stuff, and connect to something greater than yourself – all from the comfort of the forest.

If roughing it in the woods isn't your idea of a fun time, these luxe glamping accommodations give you a glimpse of the great outdoors, without sacrificing the creature comforts that an upscale guest room provides. The glamping tents are within walking distance of the Skamania trailhead and Lodge so after a day of adventuring, guests can enjoy a relaxing massage at the spa before indulging in a gourmet, locally sourced meal at the Cascade Dining Room or River Rock Lounge in the Lodge.

Upon entering your suite in the forest, guests will find the perfect, plush sleeping area, separate bathing tent with a full-size bathtub and shower, coffee and hot chocolate bar, private outdoor firepit with Adirondack chairs, cozy hooded robes, bandanas, lawn and board games, activity books, s'more makings, flashlights, a safe to lock up your valuables, and a basket filled to the brim with special comforts to enhance the stay (e.g., snacks, beverages, blankets, warm socks, hats, etc.).

Sleep under the stars on a king-sized bed with fluffy pillows, luxurious bedding, and 300-thread count sheets – in a tent protected from the elements.

While guests enjoy the serene luxury of glamping, they also have access to The Backyard at Skamania, offering distinctive outdoor activities including The Gorge 9, a fun-for-all nine-hole short course or the Little Eagle 18; an 18-hole putting course that offers an approachable, group-friendly game; a disc golf course; and adventure park, ziplining or axe throwing. The breathtaking location coupled with state-of-the-art amenities and endless outdoor excursions will leave guests with unforgettable memories.

Whether you're planning a couple's getaway, a solo escape, a family-friendly adventure, an intimate wedding ceremony, or a team retreat, the glamping experience promises to leave guests more refreshed than they came. Skamania's glamping sites provide an inspiring environment to recharge and reconnect while experiencing the exquisite beauty of the Columbia Gorge, right from the forest floor.

For more information, or to book a glamping stay, visit Columbia River Glamping, WA | Skamania Lodge

or call (800) 221-7117.

About Skamania Lodge

Located 45 miles east of Portland, Ore., in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area,

Skamania Lodge is an all-season, 175-acre mountain resort and conference center featuring 254 guestrooms and nine treehouses. The resort is also home to a multitude of recreational options, including Waterleaf Spa, an indoor swimming pool, hot tubs, fitness center, an 18-hole putting course, and premier nine-hole short golf course, Cascade Dining Room, and River Rock Lounge. The Cascadian-style lodge is situated in a Pacific Northwest playground with hiking, biking and Sternwheeler river cruises in the summer; skiing and snowshoeing in the winter; and golfing, fishing and whitewater rafting year-round. The property has also won numerous awards, including the National Choice Award by Smart Meetings magazine, Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator, and the Gold Tier Green Star award from the International Association of Conference Centers (IACC). For more information, visit

or call (800) 221-7117.





