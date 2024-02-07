Chartis Named To Vault's Top 50 Consulting Firms And Best Boutique Consulting Firms Lists

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Colleagues cited the firm's culture and commitment to diversity and innovation as top reasons they love working at Chartis.

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartis, a comprehensive healthcare advisory firm, again has been named to Vault's annual "Best Places to Work" lists. Chartis ranked No. 15 among the Best Boutique Consulting Firms and No. 23 among the Top 50 Consulting Firms, climbing three spots on each list since 2023.

"I'm proud that our focus on innovation, health/wellness, and diversity was cited as a

differentiator by our people," said Joel Richard , Vice President, Talent Acquisition, Chartis. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to make a meaningful impact for our people and our clients-while positively transforming healthcare."

The annual award recognizes consulting firms that deliver a well-rounded work experience. To compile the list, Vault conducted an anonymous employee satisfaction survey measuring a multitude of aspects, including firm satisfaction, benefits, and work–life balance. Vault rankings recognize

Chartis' commitment to its purpose-driven mission, its people-focused culture and client-centric approach as keys to the firm's success in this year's survey.

Today, Chartis also announced the firm earned

three Best in KLAS rankings , including Best Overall Healthcare Management Consulting Firm for the fourth straight year, based on client satisfaction, by industry analyst KLAS.

The challenges facing US healthcare are longstanding and all too familiar. We are Chartis, and we believe in better. We work with over 900 clients annually to develop and activate transformative strategies, operating models, and organizational enterprises that make US healthcare more affordable, accessible, safe, and human. With over 1,000 professionals, we help providers, payers, technology innovators, retail companies, and investors create and embrace solutions that tangibly and materially reshape healthcare for the better. Our family of brands-Chartis, Jarrard, Greeley, and HealthScape Advisors-is 100% focused on healthcare and each has a longstanding commitment to helping transform healthcare in big and small ways.

