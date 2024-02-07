'Ascent To The Shards' Playtest Welcomes Players Into The Highly-Anticipated TCG-RPG Hybrid Beginning February 21

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 2,000 players will gain an early opportunity to get exclusive, hands-on access to one of the most anticipated games of 2024

SYDNEY, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indie game studio Bazooka Tango, led by former creators of Vainglory, Bo Daly and Stephan Sherman, today announced 'Ascent to the Shards', the latest playtest for Shardbound. The groundbreaking digital battle card game is built in partnership with Immutable Games, a global leader in web3 game development and publishing. The 10 day playtest will run from February 21 through March 1, and will be available on a limited, first-come, first-serve basis for 2,000 people who sign up at .



On the heels of a $5M USD funding injection to supercharge Shardbound's launch, Bazooka Tango has further refined the game's visceral tactical card combat, doubling down on development following early community playtests last year. Now, Shardbound aims to convert growing anticipation into mainstream fandom following this exclusive preview and the studio's accelerated pace towards a full, cross-platform release in 2024.

'Ascent to the Shards' builds upon the game's ongoing storyline in which two main characters, Petra and Sabine, have failed their quest and provides an alternative view – the story of Venerator Wynn, the antagonist who sabotages Sabine and Petra in his own conquest.



"We're thrilled to give Shardbound fans an exclusive look at the game via our next playtest moment, 'Ascent to the Shards,'" said Bo Daly, Co-founder of Bazooka Tango. "Last year's playtests allowed us to gather valuable feedback to incorporate into the next iteration of the game, as well as generate massive interest from new and existing players - almost doubling our pre-registration list by adding 50,000 new sign-ups. We can't wait to show the next major step in our development process, including new features like fresh gameplay content, a new game UI, updated card distribution systems, additional 2D card art, testing card progression, and more. 2023 was about building upon the foundation and fundamentals of the game. 2024 is about delivering an innovative experience and introducing fans to the new Shardbound ecosystem."

Following positive reviews from players on the

Alpha preview

in August 2023, Bazooka Tango has since refined and polished Shardbound's unique gameplay loop and card progression. Players will now get to experience an all-new card distribution system that will feature a free battle pass and quests. In addition, updated spell and equipment leveling, post-game rewards, and new cards, art, and starter decks will also be introduced in 'Ascent to the Shards'. The team will continue to track playtest responses and feedback from players throughout the duration of the event.



In addition, a new round of content creators have also been tapped to participate in 'Ascent to the Shards' after the initial launch of the Shardbound Creator Campaign that garnered positive reviews from notable players including, Kripparian, BruceGreene, YellowPanther, and others.



With more than 85,000 players pre-registered for the game, Shardbound was named a GAM3 Awards finalist for Most Anticipated Game for 2024. Shardbound offers intricate gameplay, immersive worlds, and vibrant characters in a captivating multiplayer game that combines TCG elements, tactical maneuvers, and digital collectibles. The upcoming title will introduce innovative player-centric web3 elements that will further empower players, while community incentives redefine digital ownership.



At launch, Shardbound will leverage the newest blockchain technology, building on Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon, a gaming-specific chain promising cost-efficient scalability, robust security, and seamless integration of Ethereum smart contracts.



To sign up for the limited 'Ascent to the Shards' playtest, visit

before February 21.



About Immutable Games

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. As the gaming-focused arm of Immutable , the leading web3 gaming company, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.



Immutable Games is guided by its mission to redefine gaming for generations to come, by developing innovative and engaging experiences that empower players with true ownership, value, and creative expression.

About Bazooka Tango

Bazooka Tango is raising the bar for blockchain gaming. With a portfolio of interoperable, AAA games, we are building the metaverse for 100M core gamers. To learn more about Bazooka Tango, visit: .

Combining deep publishing expertise with the creative muscle behind the breakthrough mobile esport Vainglory, we have decades of experience building and scaling hit games across PC, mobile and console. With multiple titles set for release across key core-gaming genres, our network of games will shape the future of competitive play. Our upcoming title, Shardbound, launches worldwide this year. Pre-register today at .



