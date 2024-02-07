Inventhelp Inventor Develops Fenders For The Can-Am X3 Series Side-By-Side (PDK-392)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I own a Can-Am Maverick X3 Series side-by-side and experience difficulty seeing with kicked-up snow in the air with tracks installed. I thought there could be a way to intercept the debris and maintain optimum visibility," said an inventor, from Mountain Lake,

Minn., "so I invented the E Z SAFETY FENDERS. My design would make operating the side-by-side safer and more enjoyable."

The invention provides improved visibility when riding a Can-Am X3 Series side-by-side in the snow or mud while using Apache 360

LT tracks. In doing so, it eliminates the frustrations and limitations associated with a poor view. It also enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who own and ride Can-Am X3 Series side-by-side machines.

