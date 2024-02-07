West7center Taps T5 Data Centers As Facility Management Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West7Center, a highly secure, carrier-neutral, Tier III facility located near downtown Los Angeles owned and managed by Rising Realty Partners,

announced its partnership with T5 Facility Management (T5) for its data center. T5 is a full lifecycle services provider with award-winning facilities management expertise.

T5 brings its "Forever On" promise and sterling reputation for delivering 100% uptime 100% of the time. The company's seasoned critical operations team boasts a demonstrated track record of continuous uptime, ensuring customers receive exceptional leadership, proven processes and procedures, and unmatched training and safety programs.

"T5's commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with our vision for maintaining superior operational standards," stated Scott Ho, Senior Director, Critical Facilities of West7Center. "The company's award-winning management and operations platform, coupled with its industry-leading training and safety programs, make them the ideal partner to support 'West7Center Powered By T5' and it's existing management and engineering teams."

T5's comprehensive suite of services includes operational and security compliance, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner in facility management. Leveraging its expertise, the company delivers tailored solutions prioritizing uptime, safety and regulatory adherence, ensuring clients' seamless operations and peace of mind. T5's services will enhance West7Center's ability to serve global clients through the data center's 16.9 MW of critical capacity, low latency and high connectivity to LA's carrier hotels.

"At T5, we understand the paramount importance of maintaining mission-critical operations," commented Tom Mertz, Chief Operating Officer. "Our partnership with Rising Realty Partners and West7Center underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence, reliability and customer satisfaction."

With this strategic alliance, West7Center reinforces its dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions and unmatched reliability to its tenants and occupants. By entrusting facility management to T5, the property affirms its commitment to delivering unparalleled uptime, safety, and operational excellence.

About Rising Realty Partners

Rising Realty Partners is a family-owned, Los Angeles-based, vertically-integrated real estate investment and operating platform specializing in creating world-class commercial properties across California, Nevada, Colorado, Missouri, and Texas. With 6 million sf under management, RRP's approach to real estate investing and operating focuses on advancing environmental, technological, and social impacts. For more information, please visit



About T5 Data Centers

T5 Data Centers (T5) is a leading data center owner and operator, committed to delivering scalable mission-critical facilities, facility management and construction services that provide a "Forever On" environment. T5 Data Centers offers life-cycle data center services and purpose-built data center facilities to organizations across North America and Europe featuring robust design, redundant and reliable power and telecommunications, and a 24-hour staff to support mission-critical computing applications. Visit t5datacenters or call (888) 239-7133 to learn more.

