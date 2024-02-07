Food Dietary Fibers Market Size Worth $6.75 Billion By 2032 - Rising Demand For Functional Foods To Propel Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global food dietary fibers market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.67 billion to USD 6.75 billion in 10 years. Rising consumer awareness regarding the significance of sustaining a healthy/nutritious diet and adopting an active lifestyle is driving the demand for food dietary fibres in the foreseeable future. Factors such as a growing population, rapid urbanization, advanced living standards, and increasing disposable incomes are expected to propel the market's growth over the forecast years.

Key Insight of the global Food Dietary Fibers market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



As the Asia Pacific region is undergoing massive economic growth, there is a shift in patterns towards more Westernized diets. With this shift, there is an increased awareness of the importance of a healthy diet, including the consumption of dietary fibers. Urbanization and modernization are associated with changes in lifestyle and dietary habits. As more people in the Asia Pacific region move to urban areas, there is a tendency to adopt processed and convenience foods, creating opportunities for incorporating dietary fibers into these products. Furthermore, the expanding middle-class population in the Asia Pacific region has increased disposable income levels. With greater purchasing power, consumers are more inclined to invest in health-promoting products, driving the demand for dietary fiber-rich foods. The region also has a large and diverse consumer base, encompassing various cultures and dietary preferences. This diversity creates opportunities for developing a wide range of dietary fiber-enriched products that cater to different tastes and preferences. Additionally, the food and beverage industry in the Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth. This growth provides opportunities for developing and introducing new products, including those with added dietary fibers, to meet consumers' evolving preferences.



In 2022, the soluble dietary fibers segment held the largest market share at 56.37% and a market revenue of 1.50 billion.



The type segment is classified into soluble dietary fibers and insoluble dietary fibers. The soluble dietary fibers segment is divided into inulin, pectin, beta-glucan, corn fibers and others. The insoluble dietary fibers segment is sub-segmented into cellulose, hemicelluloses, chitin & chitosan, lignin, oat bran, wheat fiber and others.



In 2022, the cereals & grains segment dominated the market with the largest share of 42.83% and revenue of 1.14 billion.



The source segment includes cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, nuts & seeds, and others.



In 2022, the bakery and confectionery segment counted for the largest market share of 34.25% and revenue of 0.91 billion.



The application segment is divided into bakery and confectionery, breakfast cereals, meat, poultry, and seafood and others.



Advancement in market



In October 2023: Tate & Lyle PLC, a global leader in providing healthier food and beverage ingredient solutions, has unveiled a substantial investment initiative in its corn-wet mill. This mil is based in Boleráz, Slovakia. This strategic investment aims to establish additional capacity for Tate & Lyle's renowned non-GMO PROMITOR Soluble Fibres. The initial phase of fiber production under this program is slated to commence in mid-2024, representing a significant investment of nearly USD 27 million. Anticipated to notably augment Tate & Lyle's fiber capacity, this expansion is geared towards catering to its European and worldwide customer base. This state-of-the-art facility enables the expansion of existing PROMITOR product lines and facilitates the introduction of new ones over time. The investment program reflects Tate & Lyle's commitment to meeting the growing demand for its high-quality soluble fibers while incorporating advancements in production techniques and technology.



In March 2023: Ingredion Incorporated, a prominent global provider of ingredient solutions across diverse industries, is broadening its functional and clean-label ingredient solutions by introducing texturizers derived from citrus fruit peels. Marking their U.S. debut, FIBERTEX CF 502 and FIBERTEX CF 102 citrus fibers represent the initial offerings in the company's innovative line of citrus-based texturizers. This expansion aligns with the heightened demand for clean label food and the expanding nutrition, health, and wellness trends. Distinguished by their natural origin, the citrus fibers from FIBERTEX CF 502 and FIBERTEX CF 102 bring a distinctive texture to food applications. They empower substituting less desirable and costly ingredients while enhancing shelf life and stability. These texturizers find utility in various applications, including traditional and gluten-free baked goods, snacks, emulsified dressings, tomato-based sauces, condiments, and processed meat and plant-based meat alternatives. This strategic move reflects Ingredion's commitment to meet evolving market preferences for clean-label and health-conscious food products.



In September 2022: Cargill has revealed plans to launch (commercially) a soluble corn fiber ingredient in the upcoming year. With a minimum of 80% fiber content on a dry basis, this ingredient allows for a robust high-fiber claim in various products. The soluble corn fibre (a bulking agent) stands out with its calorie content, offering half the calories of sugar while having minimal impact on colour and texture, as stated by Cargill, who is based in Minneapolis, USA. This plant-based, non-GMO, and gluten-free ingredient presents an opportunity to reduce sugar in various applications. Its versatile usage spans baked goods, cereal, confectionery items, dairy products, fruit preparations, beverages, and pet food. Introducing this soluble corn fiber aligns with Cargill's commitment to providing innovative and health-conscious ingredients for diverse consumer needs.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Rising ageing population.



As the global population ages, there is a heightened recognition of nutrition's pivotal role in sustaining health and preventing age-related conditions. In this context, dietary fibers emerge as essential components that cater to the nutritional needs of older consumers, thus becoming integral to the burgeoning growth of the market. Dietary fibers, encompassing soluble and insoluble varieties, address several health concerns associated with ageing. One of the primary benefits is the promotion of digestive health. As individuals age, there is a natural decline in digestive function, leading to constipation and gastrointestinal discomfort. Dietary fibers, particularly the soluble ones found in fruits, whole grains, and vegetables, play an important role in sustaining regular bowel movements and supporting a healthy digestive system.



Restraint: Allergen concerns.



Certain sources of dietary fibers, notably those derived from grains containing wheat or gluten, may pose allergenic risks for specific individuals, introducing challenges in formulating food products and catering to a diverse consumer base. This allergenicity limitation has implications for food manufacturers and consumers seeking products that align with their dietary restrictions. For individuals with wheat allergies, the immune system reacts adversely to proteins found in wheat, leading to allergic symptoms ranging from gentle to extreme. Celiac disease, on the other hand, involves an autoimmune response to gluten, a protein discovered in wheat and related grains. In both cases, the ingestion of even small amounts of wheat or gluten can cause adverse reactions, including digestive discomfort, skin rashes, respiratory issues, and, in the case of celiac disease, damage to the small intestine.



Opportunity: Technological advancements in food processing.



Ongoing advancements in food processing technologies play a pivotal role in facilitating the development of innovative methods to incorporate dietary fibers into a wider array of food products while preserving the crucial attributes of taste and texture. These advancements address the challenge of seamlessly integrating fibers into diverse food applications, catering to consumer preferences for both health and sensory appeal. One notable advancement lies in the refinement of extraction and isolation techniques. Food scientists and technologists continually improve methods to extract dietary fibre from diverse raw materials, such as fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes. Advanced extraction technologies allow for the isolation of fibers with optimal functional properties, ensuring that the added fibers contribute positively to the texture and mouthfeel of the final product.



Challenge: Educational barriers.



Despite the growing understanding of the health benefits associated with dietary fibers, a significant segment of the population still needs to gain comprehensive knowledge about these essential components. Addressing this gap and educating consumers about the importance of dietary fibers pose ongoing challenges for public health initiatives and the food industry. The complexity of dietary fiber terminology can also contribute to confusion. Consumers may encounter terms such as soluble and insoluble fibers, prebiotics, and resistant starches without a clear understanding of their distinctions and respective health impacts. Moreover, dispelling dietary fiber misconceptions is crucial to fostering informed dietary choices.



Some of the major players operating in the global Food Dietary Fibers market are:



. Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

. AGT Food and Ingredients

. Batory Foods

. BENEO

. Cargill, Incorporated

. Ceamsa

. DuPont

. Emsland Group

. Farbest Brands

. GlaxoSmithKline

. Grain Processing Corporation

. J. RETTENMAIER & SOHNE GmbH + Co KG

. Kerry Group

. Lonza

. Interfiber

. Ingredion Incorporated

. Nexira

. Procter & Gamble

. Roquette Freres

. Royal DSM

. SunOpta, Inc.

. Sudzucker

. Solvaira Specialties

. Tate & Lyle

. Taiyo International



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type



. Soluble Dietary Fibers



o Inulin

o Pectin

o Beta-Glucan

o Corn Fibers

o Others



. Insoluble Dietary Fibers



o Cellulose

o Hemicelluloses

o Chitin & Chitosan

o Lignin

o Oat Bran

o Wheat Fiber

o Others



By Source



. Cereals & Grains

. Fruits & Vegetables

. Nuts & Seeds

. Others



By Application



. Bakery and Confectionery

. Breakfast Cereals

. Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

. Others



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion) and volume (K Tons). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



