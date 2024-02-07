Surge Protector Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Growth, And Forecast 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Surge Protector Market

Surge Protector Market was hit by the pandemic that led to dip in the market growth. However, the reopening of economy has led to the correction in the market.

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Surge Protector Market size was valued at $3.9 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to generate $6.8 billion by 2030. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

A common surge protector stops voltage spikes and surges, but not the violent, catastrophic burst of current from a close lightning strike. Direct lightning current is simply too big to shield with a little electronic device inside a power strip.

The key factor that drives the surge protector market includes increase in demand for usage of electrical and electronics appliances in commercial & residential sectors. Moreover, high costs incurred due to electrical equipment downtime have also encouraged adoption of whole house surge protector as it provides safety in industries and residences. Key factors that hamper the market growth are lack of awareness among small scale manufactures and competition from uninterrupted and non-fluctuating power supply systems. On the contrary, growth in awareness for need of surge protectors, rapid industrialization, and power supply issues in developing countries are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the global market.

With the proliferation of electronic devices in both residential and commercial settings, the need for robust surge protection has never been greater. From smartphones and laptops to high-end appliances and industrial equipment, our reliance on electronic devices underscores the importance of effective surge protection solutions.

Power surge protector is designed to protect electrical appliances from voltage spikes. These protectors limit voltage supplied to an electric device by either blocking or shorting any unwanted voltages above a safe threshold limit to the ground. They are used in automatic control buses, electric power supply networks, telephone networks, and various communication systems.

The surge protector landscape is constantly evolving, driven by advancements in technology. From smart surge protectors with remote monitoring capabilities to compact designs tailored for modern spaces, innovation is driving the development of more efficient, versatile, and feature-rich surge protection solutions.

As sustainability becomes a top priority for businesses and consumers alike, energy-efficient surge protectors are gaining traction in the market. Our cutting-edge designs prioritize energy conservation without compromising on performance, helping users reduce their carbon footprint while safeguarding their electronics.

With the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart home automation, surge protectors are increasingly being integrated into interconnected ecosystems. Seamless compatibility with IoT devices and smart home systems ensures seamless protection and enhances the overall user experience.

With the proliferation of electronic gadgets in both residential and commercial settings, the demand for reliable surge protection solutions has skyrocketed. From smartphones to smart homes, and from data centers to industrial machinery, every electronic device is vulnerable to power fluctuations. This heightened awareness of the importance of surge protection has fueled the expansion of the market.

Key Findings of the Study:

. The global Surge Protector Market size is provided in terms of revenue

. In 2020, the industrial segment accounted for about 49.3% of the share in the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

. In 2020, the type 1 segment accounted for 43.8% surge protector market share in the year 2020, and is protector market.

. Online sales channel is the fastest-growing segment in the global market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021–2030.

. Type 1 is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 5.2%, throughout the forecast period

. A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the global surge protector market growth is provided

. The qualitative data in this report aims at the market trends, dynamics, and developments in the global surge protector industry

. The global surge protector market forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

The Surge Protector Industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Key Market Players:

. Honeywell

. Vertiv Group Corp.

. ABB Ltd.

. Legrand

. VERTIV HOLDINGS CO.

. Havells

. Eaton Corporation

. Schneider Electric

. HAVELLS INDIA LIMITED

. Johnson Controls, General Electric

. Siemens AG

