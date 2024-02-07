Global Physical Security Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.3% Rate Through The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The physical security market is thoroughly covered in The Business Research Company's "Physical Security Global Market Report 2024," providing comprehensive market information. According to TBRC's projections, the physical security market size is anticipated to achieve $165.94 billion in 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

The expansion of the physical security market is attributed to the rising incidents of terrorist attacks. The North America region is anticipated to dominate the physical security market share . Key players in the physical security market include Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Allied Universal, SECOM Co Ltd., WESCO International, Inc., ADT LLC, and Cisco Systems Inc.

Physical Security Market Segments

1. By Component: Systems, Services

2. By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises(SMEs), Large Enterprises

3. By End-User: Transportation, Government, Banking And Finance, Utility And Energy, Residential, Industrial, Retail, Commercial, Hospitality, Other End Users

4. By Geography: The global physical security market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The physical security market involves safeguarding people, equipment, software, networks, and data from physical acts and events, primarily aiming to protect an organization's assets and facilities.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Physical Security Market Trends And Strategies

4. Physical Security Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Physical Security Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

