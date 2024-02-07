Steve Hartman Named Chief Creative Officer At Healthcare Marketing Agency Werremeyer Creative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Gretchen Werremeyer, President and CEO of Werremeyer CreativeST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Health and wellness marketing agency Werremeyer Creative announces the promotion of Steve Hartman to Chief Creative Officer. In his new role, Hartman will spearhead the agency's creative initiatives, bringing his strategic vision to further elevate Werremeyer Creative's innovative approach to healthcare marketing.“Steve's passion for design and his strategic mindset based on empathy and creativity have played a pivotal role in shaping our agency's identity,” said Gretchen Werremeyer, President and CEO of the agency.“In this new role he will continue to inspire our team and drive the creative direction of our health and wellness marketing initiatives.”Hartman's success at Werremeyer includes managing brand reputation for academic hospitals, particularly through his impactful work on the Barnes-Jewish Hospital magazine, Curiosus . Under his creative direction, Curiosus has become a flagship content marketing system known for its engaging content, visually striking design, and ability to effectively communicate the hospital's mission and values.In addition to his accomplishments in healthcare, Hartman has played a crucial role in enhancing the brand reputation of Bi-State Development's Metro Transit. His ability to translate complex messaging into visually compelling and accessible content has been instrumental in reinforcing Metro Transit's commitment to providing reliable and efficient public transportation services.Hartman's 30-year career includes a diverse portfolio of projects spanning various industries. He has served on the National Board of AIGA, The Professional Association of Design; has taught design and visual communications at Washington University of St. Louis, Maryville University, University of Missouri – St. Louis and Webster University; and had his work published in multiple trade magazines and books.Hartman's promotion comes at an exciting time for Werremeyer Creative as the agency will celebrate its 120th anniversary in 2024. His leadership will play a pivotal role in fostering the agency's expansion on a national scale by delivering inventive solutions that resonate with diverse audiences and drive positive outcomes.

