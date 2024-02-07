Meat Market Size Expected To Reach $1652.28 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Business Research Company's Meat Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The meat market is thoroughly covered in The Business Research Company's "Meat Global Market Report 2024," providing comprehensive market information. According to TBRC's projections, the meat market size is anticipated to achieve $1652.28 billion in 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The expansion of the meat market is attributed to the increasing consumption of meat. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the meat market share. Key players in the meat market include WH Group Limited, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Smithfield Foods Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, Conagra Brands Inc., and National Beef Packing Company LLC.

Meat Market Segments

.By Type: Raw, Processed

.By Product: Chicken, Beef, Pork, Mutton, Other Products

.By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

.By Geography: The global meat market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Meat is the edible flesh of animals consumed by humans after cooking. It serves as a crucial source of essential nutrients such as high-quality protein, iron, and B vitamins for many people.

