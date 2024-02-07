Global Mining Equipment Market 2024-2033 Forecast: Size, Drivers, Trends, Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The mining equipment market is thoroughly covered in The Business Research Company's "Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2024," providing comprehensive market information. According to TBRC's projections, the mining equipment market size is anticipated to achieve $202.3 billion in 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

The expansion of the mining equipment market is attributed to the increased mining activities. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the mining equipment market share. Key players in the mining equipment market include Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Company, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd., Komatsu America Corp, Liebherr-International AG, and Metso Oyj.

Mining Equipment Market Segments

.By Product: Mining Drills And Breakers, Crushing, Pulverizing And Screening Equipment, Mineral Processing Equipment, Surface Mining Equipment, Underground Mining Equipment

.By Powertrain Type: IC Engine Vehicle, Electric Vehicle

.By Application: Metal Mining, Mineral Mining, Coal Mining

.By Geography: The global mining equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The mining equipment market involves electrical or diesel-powered heavy-duty machinery utilized in material excavation, often hauled to the surface for further processing using skips or lifts. This equipment is employed in both underground and opencast mines.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Mining Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Mining Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Mining Equipment Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

