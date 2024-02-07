Community Foundation For Palm Beach And Martin Counties Partners With Resilia To Help Nonprofits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Community Foundation Logo

Danita R. DeHaney

Funded by the Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, Resilia Platform will Improve Area Nonprofits' Capacity for Fundraising, Direct Services, Operations and More

- Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community FoundationWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- West Palm Beach, FL (February 7, 2024) The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties announced today that it has forged a partnership with Resilia , a tech-for-good company with a purpose: to power the people changing the world. The Community Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region's chronic and emerging civic and social issues.The Resilia platform provides nonprofits, foundations, and other grantmakers with a suite of features designed to strengthen the organizations' capacity and amplify their philanthropic impact. Funded by a donation from the Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, the Community Foundation has gifted 25 local nonprofits with year-long access to Resilia, which provides access to tools and resources to aid them in raising funds, maximizing impact, and building capacity.The Resilia membership includes online training courses, one-on-one coaching for the entire nonprofit staff and board members, orientations, a learning platform completed with templates and resources, communications forum, access to funder database, and more.“As part of the Community Foundation's strategic plan, we are committed to supporting nonprofits by helping them build their capacity for fundraising, direct services, marketing and other key operations,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties.“We are truly grateful to the Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation for their generosity which has made our partnership with Resilia possible. We look forward to supporting and building the capacity of more local nonprofits who are on the frontlines serving Palm Beach and Martin counties.”The 25 Community Foundation nonprofit partners that are currently benefiting from the Resilia platform include: Tykes & Teens, The LupieGirl, Inc., Education Foundation of Martin County, Friends of Foster Children, NAMI Palm Beach County (AE), WiseTribe, Victory Nursing Inc., The Pink Queen Foundation, Scholar Career Coaching, Academic Restoration Plan, Gold Coast Down Syndrome Organization, Youth Empowered to Prosper In, Love, Hope & Healing Inc., Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation (AE), E-RoadMap Corporation, Muck City United Inc., Connections Education Center of the Palm Beaches (AE), Faith Hope Love Charity, Inc., Second Chance Initiative, Roots & Wings Inc., Cancer Alliance, Integrated HealthCare Systems, Inc., Sunflower Creative Arts, Boldin Community Impact, Inc., Rise and Shine Christian Academy Inc.For more information, please visit .About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The Foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the Foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area's opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the Foundation supports initiatives that improve education and youth, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at .About ResiliaResilia is a SaaS platform solution that enables nonprofits to increase capacity and funders to go beyond the grant with technical assistance, coaching, and capacity-building support to meet changemakers where they are. Originally launched by founder Sevetri Wilson as ExemptMeNow, a platform for nonprofit incorporation, Resilia has evolved to serve nonprofits, foundations, corporations, governments, and other grantmakers with a suite of features designed to strengthen nonprofit capacity and amplify philanthropic impact, with a methodology is centered on trust-based philanthropy principles. For more information visit .

Melissa Perlman

BlueIvy Communications

+1 561-310-9921

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn