Show Proof Of BSF Issuing ID Cards: BJP Legislator Writes To Mamata

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 7 (IANS) BJP MLA from Siliguri Assembly constituency in Darjeeling district, Shankar Ghosh, has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asking her to provide concrete evidence in support of her recent claim that Border Security Force (BSF) personnel are distributing identity cards to the villagers residing near the India-Bangladesh bordering areas of the state.

In the letter, Ghosh claimed that since the BSF authorities have already denied the charge, there is confusion in the minds of the residents in the bordering villages, especially those in North Bengal, where the Chief Minister made the allegation.

Ghosh claimed that given the evolving situation, it is the duty of the Chief Minister to bring clarity in the matter.

Ghosh also said that he has forwarded a copy of the letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, considering that the BSF comes under the jurisdiction of the Home Ministry.

To recall, at a recent administrative review meeting in Cooch Behar district, which borders Bangladesh, Banerjee had asked the residents of villages close to the India-Bangladesh border not to accept identity cards provided by the BSF.

She had also cautioned that those accepting ID cards from the BSF might come under the purview of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“I have got information that the BSF is trying to provide identity cards to the residents in the bordering villages. Do not accept these cards. If you do, you might come under the ambit of NRC. Everyone understands who is actually steering the movement against the NRC,” she had said.

On the very next day, BSF authorities had issued a rejoinder to the allegation, stating that their personnel are only engaged in ensuring the security of India's borders and are not associated with the distribution of identity cards since the agency does not have the authority for doing such a thing.

--IANS

src/arm