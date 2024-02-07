Inventhelp Inventor Develops Wireless Jack For Trailers (OSK-492)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a strain-free way to adjust the trailer tongue height from the comfort and safety of the truck cab," said an inventor, from Billings,

Mont., "so I invented the BLUETOOTH JACK. My design would greatly simplify the process of raising or lowering the trailer tongue."

The invention provides wireless tongue height adjustments for a parked trailer. In doing so, it eliminates the need to stand outside and press a button on a jack or manually crank a handle. As a result, it increases convenience and safety and it saves time and effort. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners and users of trailers.

