Lockheed Martin CFO To Speak At The TD Cowen 45Th Annual Aerospace And Defense Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT ) will webcast live a presentation by Chief Financial Officer Jay Malave at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Aerospace and Defense Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 10:00 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. EST.
About Lockheed Martin
Bethesda, Maryland
Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 122,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.
