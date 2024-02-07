NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KANSAS CITY,
Mo., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB ) announced today net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, of $7.6 million or $1.03 per share.
This compares to net income of $6.6 million or $0.90 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and compares to net income of $4.7 million or $0.63 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").
Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by
providing
an array of personal banking and lending products
in the Kansas City metro area.
NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages
nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution.
For more information, visit nasb .
(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)
|
NASB Financial, Inc.
|
|
Financial Highlights
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/31/23
|
9/30/23
|
12/31/22
|
|
EARNINGS DATA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
$
|
18,877
|
19,403
|
22,077
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
(1,468)
|
--
|
--
|
|
|
Non-interest income
|
|
|
1,125
|
2,230
|
1,144
|
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
|
12,016
|
12,806
|
13,872
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
1,817
|
2,172
|
2,300
|
|
|
Income (loss) from discontinued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
operations, net of tax
|
|
|
--
|
(18)
|
(2,357)
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
7,637
|
6,637
|
4,692
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,752,294
|
2,814,082
|
2,520,202
|
|
|
Total loans held for investment and
mortgage-backed securities, net
|
2,163,559
|
2,126,420
|
2,132,757
|
|
|
Customer and brokered deposit
accounts
|
|
|
1,699,188
|
1,794,430
|
1,633,934
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
398,966
|
386,106
|
378,445
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
|
|
|
Book value per share
|
|
$
|
53.93
|
52.28
|
51.03
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
1.03
|
0.90
|
0.63
|
|
|
Cash dividends paid per share
|
|
|
0.25
|
0.25
|
0.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on assets (annualized net income
divided by total average assets)
|
|
|
1.10
%
|
0.96
%
|
0.73
%
|
|
|
Return on equity (annualized net income
divided by average stockholders' equity)
|
|
|
7.78
%
|
6.86
%
|
4.96
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
7,392,679
|
7,402,071
|
7,412,785
|
SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.
MENAFN07022024003732001241ID1107823323
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.