               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results


2/7/2024 12:01:45 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KANSAS CITY,
Mo., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB ) announced today net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, of $7.6 million or $1.03 per share.
This compares to net income of $6.6 million or $0.90 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and compares to net income of $4.7 million or $0.63 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").
Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by
providing
an array of personal banking and lending products
in the Kansas City metro area.
NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages
nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution.
For more information, visit nasb .

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.


Financial Highlights


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












Three Months Ended




12/31/23

9/30/23

12/31/22

EARNINGS DATA:








Net interest income

$

18,877

19,403

22,077

Provision for credit losses

(1,468)

--

--

Non-interest income

1,125

2,230

1,144

Non-interest expense

12,016

12,806

13,872

Income tax expense

1,817

2,172

2,300

Income (loss) from discontinued









operations, net of tax

--

(18)

(2,357)


Net income

$

7,637

6,637

4,692








FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:








Total assets

$

2,752,294

2,814,082

2,520,202

Total loans held for investment and


mortgage-backed securities, net


2,163,559


2,126,420


2,132,757

Customer and brokered deposit


accounts


1,699,188


1,794,430


1,633,934

Stockholders' equity

398,966

386,106

378,445








FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share

$

53.93

52.28

51.03

Earnings per share

1.03

0.90

0.63

Cash dividends paid per share

0.25

0.25

0.85









Return on assets (annualized net income


divided by total average assets)

1.10
%

0.96
%

0.73
%

Return on equity (annualized net income


divided by average stockholders' equity)

7.78
%

6.86
%

4.96
%









Weighted average shares outstanding

7,392,679

7,402,071

7,412,785

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

MENAFN07022024003732001241ID1107823323

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search