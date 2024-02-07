               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
KLÉPIERRE: INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF JANUARY 31, 2024


2/7/2024 12:01:29 PM

INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF JANUARY 31, 2024(1)

Paris – February 7, 2024

NUMBER OF SHARES AS OF JANUARY 31, 2024

Date 01/31/2024
Company name Klépierre
Trading place Euronext Paris (Compartment A)
Mnemonic LI
Symbols EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM
ISIN FR0000121964
Total number of shares 286,861,172
Total number of voting rights
Number of theoretical voting rights(2) 286,861,172
Number of exercisable voting rights(3) 285,585,631


AGENDA
February 14, 2024 2023 full-year earnings (after market close)
May 3, 2024 Annual General Meeting 2024
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Paul Logerot, Group Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 - ...
Hugo Martins, Investor Relations Manager
+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 - ...
Tanguy Phelippeau, Investor Relations Manager
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 - ...

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at €19.4 billion at June 30, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, Euronext CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's“A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website:

(1) Provided pursuant to article l. 233-8-II of the French commercial code and article 223-16 of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.
(2) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of January 31, 2024, Klépierre SA owns 1,275,541 of its own shares.
(3) Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.

