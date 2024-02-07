Remble Health Welcomes New Advisory Board Members To Spearhead Innovations In Digital Mental Health Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

24/7 digital mental health support meeting people where they are.

Remble Health boosts its advisory board with five healthcare experts, advancing its mission in digital mental health innovation and support.

- Jordan Andrea Green, LCSW, Founder & CEOTULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Remble Health, at the forefront of digital mental health solutions , is delighted to announce the addition of five notable experts to its Advisory Board: Melissa Giampietri, MBA-HCM, Dr. Chris Wright, Capri Dye, and Dr. Neal Bowen. This strategic expansion signifies Remble Health's robust commitment to revolutionizing mental health care through advanced digital innovation and comprehensive expertise.Melissa Giampietri, MBA-HCM, is recognized for her nearly two decades of expertise in health and human services provider solution consulting, product design commercialization, business development, and leadership. Currently serving as the Director of Business Development/Principal Consultant at Consulting For Human Services, she provides operational and technology guidance to provider organizations and vendors. As an Advisory Board Member at Remble Health, she's committed to making on-demand mental health support accessible to everyone. Her extensive experience is complemented by an MBA in Healthcare Management from Saint Leo University and a BA in Psychology from Eastern Washington University.Dr. Chris Wright is the Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship Director at the University of Tulsa, focusing on fostering entrepreneurship and venture development. He has co-founded and invested in multiple ventures, demonstrating a passion for innovation and business growth. His experience spans leadership in health and wellness platforms, healthcare technology, and recruitment innovation, showcasing a versatile skill set in entrepreneurship, leadership development, and talent management. Dr. Wright holds a Ph.D. in I/O Psychology from the University of Tulsa.Capri Dye is a Health IT Strategist with a rich background supporting public health, behavioral health, and mental health programs. In her current and former roles, she navigates the complexities between policy, healthcare business operations, and technology. Her role as Founder & Managing Director at CSD HealthIT Advisors and previous positions, including Vice President at a large EHR vendor and Sr. Consultant at both Cambria Solutions (now E&Y) and Health Management Associates, demonstrates her expertise in technology implementation and healthcare consulting. Capri's experience is instrumental in bridging the gap between healthcare technology and policy, making her a valuable addition to Remble Health's advisory board.Dr. Neal Bowen, the founder and principal consultant of Alba Consulting, brings extensive experience in improving behavioral healthcare systems nationwide. His journey in psychology, enriched by human rights defense work in war zones, informs his comprehensive approach to mental health. Neal served as the Director of the Behavioral Health Services Division for the State of New Mexico and as Chief Mental Health Officer at Hidalgo Medical Services, showcasing his leadership in mental health policy and practice. With a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology from The University of Texas at Austin, his expertise will significantly contribute to Remble Health's mission.“Welcoming Melissa, Chris, Capri, and Neal to our Advisory Board is a significant step forward for Remble Health,” said Jordan Andrea Green, LCSW, Founder & CEO.“Their diverse expertise from the intersections of technology, policy, and clinical research enriches our capacity to innovate and extend our reach. As our platform evolves to meet the emerging needs of those seeking mental health support, their guidance will be instrumental.”For further details about Remble Health and its pioneering solutions, please visit .About Remble Health:Remble Health pioneers digital mental health solutions through its SaaS platform, offering 24/7 digital support for mental health and substance use disorders (SUD). The service uses AI tools and evidence-based content to improve crisis prevention and enhance mental wellness, making support more accessible.

