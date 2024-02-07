Mesothelioma Options Help Center Of New Mexico - The Steinberg Law Group Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of New Mexico is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos -related lung cancer . Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2024 were exposed decades ago.New Mexico is home to many companies that are known for asbestos-containing products, including, but not limited to, energy production companies, manufacturing companies and industrial companies. New Mexico is also home to natural asbestos deposits, with the southwestern and central northern regions being the most potentially toxic.Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in New Mexico include, but are not limited to, Alamogordo Lambert Company, M.R. Prestridge Lumber Company, Albuquerque Gas and Electric Company, American Gypsum Company, Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway Company, Bates Lumber Company, Brewer Builder's Specialties, Inc., Builders Materials, Inc., Nalleys, Inc., Kinney Brick Company, Kent Nowlin Construction Company, J. Korber & Company, Inc., George S. Thomson Company, Inc., Florida Insulation & Fireproof, Excelsior Laundry Company, Eppsco, Inc., Farmington Insulation & Metal Supply, Inc., Four Corner Powerhouse, Chaco Compressor Station, Production Equipment Corporation, San Juan Power Plant, Arizona Public Service Company, Lovington Power Plant, Deseret Industries, Columbia Asbestos Company, Owens-Corning Fiberglass, Public Service Company of New Mexico, Red Seal Potato Chip Company, Sandia National Laboratories, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., The Imperial Laundry Company, Tri-State Insulation, Inc., Navajo Refining, Duval Sulfur & Potash, International Minerals & Chemical Corporation, National Potash Company, Southwestern Public Service Company, Southwest Potash Corporation, United States Potash Company, Southwest Lumber Company, Texas Louisiana Power Company, Alamogordo Lumber Company, Albuquerque and Cerrillos Coal Company, Columbia Asbestos Company, Bates Lumber Company, El Paso Natural Gas Company, Gallup Refinery, Giant Refining New Mexico, Hudson Engineering Corporation, Shell Oil Company, Stears-Roger Manufacturing Company, United Nuclear Corporation, Kent Nowlin Construction Company, H.M. Public Service Power, Reeves Power Plant, Four Corner Power Plant, Wingate Fractionation Plant, San Juan Powerhouse, Albuquerque Gas & Electric, Owens Corning Fiberglass, Ace Building & Supply Company, Ace Welding Service, Climax Chemical Company, H. B. Zachry Company, Maddok Power Plant, New Mexico Electric Service Company, Northern Natural Gas Company, Warren Petroleum Corporation, American Laundry and Dry Cleaning Company, Chino Mines Company, Kennecott Copper Company, Nevada Consolidated Copper Corporation, Phelps Dodge Mining, PNM Resources, Burn Construction Company, Inc., Farmers Compress Company, Haines Sewing Plant, Alta Vista Middle School, the University of New Mexico, New Mexico State University, New Mexico State Teachers College, El Paso Electric Company, Zia Corporation, Los Alamos Laboratories, Los Alamos Power Plant, Lea County Electric Cooperative, Inc., Community Power and Light Company, Malco Refineries, Inc., Pecos Valley Compress Company, Santa Fe General Hospital, Roswell Brackish Water Treatment Facility, Socorro Mines, Silver City Reduction Company, New Mexico Light, Heat and Power Company, Roswell Electric Light Company, Roswell Industrial Air Center, Roswell Laundry Company, White Sands Missile Range, Walker Air Force Base, Holloman Air Force Base and Kirtland Air Force Base.For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of the Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Illinois can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit now.

