All The Best Awards Season Campaigns Are Wearing Regency Outdoor Advertising

Regency Outdoor Advertising Logo

Golden Globe nominated, Air Courting A Legend (Amazon Studios) Photo credit: Regency Outdoor Advertising

Emmy Nominated Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+) Photo credit: Regency Outdoor Advertising

Oscar nominated Poor Things (Searchlight) Photo credit: Regency Outdoor Advertising

The Mandalorian (Disney +) Photo credit: Regency Outdoor Advertising

Leading Outdoor Advertising Provider Hosts Hollywood Offerings for Awards Glory

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hollywood loves an awards ceremony and in their 50th Anniversary Regency Outdoor Advertising is hosting the campaigns pursuing awards gold this season with their landmark billboards.The Entertainment Capital of the World is turning to the top-rated business to help spread word of Golden Globe nominees including 1923, Wonka and Super Mario Bros. Emmy nominees including Andor, House of the Dragon, The Crown and The Rings of Power. Oscar campaigns including Maestro, Nyad and Poor Things are adorning the skyline of Los Angeles with Regency.Making fashionable visuals in the skyline of the region is a task they fulfill with pride. Regency's structures, or“spectaculars,” are strategically placed for optimal exposure. And, Regency's placements are as iconic as the brands that appear on their signs. Streaming services such as Hulu, Paramount+, and Netflix have relied heavily on billboards for their promotional work.Captivating billboards from the Sunset Strip and West Los Angeles to Studio City and the South Bay, Regency is building visibility with customers and awards season voters, spreading communications by businesses looking for improvement in revenue. And, it is all done artistically in a way that makes people positively spread word-of-mouth information after seeing boards placed in ideal locations that are carefully curated with business owners.Founded in 1973 and having recently celebrated its 50th Anniversary, Regency Outdoor Advertising is Southern California's foremost privately-held out of home media company. Careful location selection and strategic placement has yielded years of unprecedented advertising exposure for our customers. Our commitment to excellence and the national agencies we serve, reflect our promise to deliver inspiring and impactful campaigns that drive results. We understand that billboard space can be a significant investment. Choosing Regency means choosing over 50 years of experience helping Fortune 200 companies as well as local and new businesses, reach their advertising campaign goals. From research, planning and placement, our ultimate goal is to provide brands with the very best opportunity to engage with their consumers.

